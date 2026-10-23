How to Watch Oregon vs. Illinois: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 24, 2026

This matchup brings a solid Big 10 measuring stick into focus as the Illinois Fighting Illini host the Oregon Ducks in the 2026 regular season on Saturday, October 24 at 3:00 PM EDT at Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.

Illinois enters at 3-3 and coming off a win, with a season that has leaned on offensive production to stay competitive. Through six games, the Fighting Illini have averaged 31.8 points and 405.5 yards per game, while converting 44.8 percent of their third downs. Katin Houser has helped drive that attack with 1,440 passing yards and 12 touchdown passes, but Illinois also comes in with pressure on its defense after allowing 27.8 points per game and sitting 13th in the Big 10.

Oregon arrives with the stronger record at 4-2 and a 2-1 mark in conference play, giving this trip to Champaign added weight in the Big 10 race. The Ducks have scored 222 points through six games, averaged 37 points per game, and paired that with a defense allowing 20.7 points per game. Their passing game has been productive, and Oregon also brings a takeaway threat into this matchup with 9 interceptions, a top-10 national ranking in that category, while sitting 25th in the Coaches Poll entering Week 8.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

When: Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gies Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL), Champaign, IL

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Illinois has leaned on its passing game all season, which puts Houser at the center of this matchup in Champaign on October 24. He leads the Illini with 1440 passing yards and 12 touchdown passes, and Illinois as a team is averaging 254.7 passing yards per game with 14 passing touchdowns through six games.

This is a real stress test for him. Oregon has been one of the more active takeaway defenses in the country, with 9 interceptions through six games and a top-10 national ranking in that category. IF Houser is sharp against that ball-hawking secondary, Illinois has a much better chance to stay on schedule and keep its offense humming.

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