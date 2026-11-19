The LSU Tigers visit the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. ET from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Tennessee is 8-2 and has won two straight. LSU is 6-4 and has lost two straight.

LSU lost 22-21 to Texas in Week 11, a week after a 31-13 loss to Alabama. Ty Benefield intercepted two passes against the Longhorns.

Tennessee held the ball for 42:11 in a 22-7 win at Texas A&M in Week 11, and Cooper Ranvier made all five of his field goal attempts. The Volunteers' two losses came by three points each, 20-17 to Texas and 27-24 to South Carolina.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch LSU vs. Tennessee

When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

TV: ABC

Stream: ESPN Unlimited - Get the FOX One / ESPN Bundle

Players To Watch

LSU's season turns on Sam Leavitt's ball security after three interceptions in the 22-21 loss to Texas on Nov. 14 pushed him to 12 this season. He completed 27 of 37 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns in that game and has 2,797 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and eight rushing touchdowns this season.

Leavitt faces a Tennessee defense that allows 164.2 passing yards per game and has 44 quarterback hits. Those 44 hits are the pressure he has to beat, and a unit holding passers to that yardage leaves little room for another multi-interception game.

Dilin Jones is LSU's engine on the ground, with 838 rushing yards and 1,100 all-purpose yards this season, both team highs. He led LSU with 125 rushing yards against Texas on Nov. 14, up from 56 against Alabama on Nov. 7, and ran for 91 yards at Auburn on Oct. 24 and 84 against Mississippi State on Oct. 17.

Jones faces a Tennessee defense that allows 120.5 rushing yards per game, while LSU averages 173.5 on the ground. The Tigers outrun that number by 53.0 yards per game, and Jones is the back who has to sustain it.

Tennessee has ridden DeSean Bishop for 1,163 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns this season, including 97 yards on 34 carries at Texas A&M on Nov. 14. He also ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns against Alabama on Oct. 17 and had 109 yards and two touchdowns against Kentucky on Nov. 7.

Bishop faces an LSU defense that allows 86.1 rushing yards per game, well below the 214.0 Tennessee averages. A Volunteers ground game 127.9 yards per game above what LSU allows puts the offense on Bishop's carries.

Tennessee's passing game asks George MacIntyre to manage the offense rather than carry it, as in his 13-of-17, 109-yard, no-interception game at Texas A&M on Nov. 14. He has 962 passing yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions this season and threw for 125 yards against Kentucky on Nov. 7 and 247 at Arkansas on Oct. 10.

MacIntyre faces an LSU defense that allows 176.2 passing yards per game. Tennessee averages 171.5 through the air, so he rarely has to carry the offense. LSU's 176.2 allowed is within 4.7 of that average, and clean throws keep the Volunteers' offense moving while Bishop drives it.

LSU vs. Tennessee Odds