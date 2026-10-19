How to Watch Houston vs. Utah: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 24, 2026

The No. 10 Utah Utes host the No. 14 Houston Cougars in a CFB Week 8 Big 12 matchup at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, October 24, 2026, with kickoff set for 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Utah enters this contest as one of the last remaining undefeated teams in college football, posting a perfect 6-0 record that includes a 3-0 mark in conference play. The Utes have been dominant on both sides of the ball, outscoring opponents 241 to 89 on the season while averaging 40.2 points and 486.5 yards per game. Their offense has been particularly effective when it matters most, converting third downs at a 53.2% clip, and a turnover margin of plus-4 reflects a disciplined unit that protects the football. Utah has not lost at Rice-Eccles Stadium this season, going 4-0 at home, and the Utes carry a six-game winning streak into this late-night showdown.

Houston arrives in Salt Lake City riding a four-game winning streak of its own and ranked No. 14 nationally, making this a compelling matchup between two of the Big 12's strongest programs. The Cougars' lone blemish is a road loss that left them 6-1 overall and 3-1 in conference games, currently sitting fourth in the division standings. Houston has been one of the more efficient offenses in the league, converting third downs at a 61.4% rate and averaging 39.3 points and 485.1 yards per game, numbers that closely mirror Utah's production. A turnover margin of plus-5 gives the Cougars a slight edge in that category over their hosts, and their ability to take care of the ball on the road will be tested against a Utah defense that has held opponents to just 89 total points this season.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Houston Cougars vs. Utah Utes

When: Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 10:15 p.m. ET

Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: ESPN

Players To Watch

Utah’s offense has been one of the biggest reasons this matchup feels like a real Big 12 measuring stick, and Dampier sits right in the middle of it. The Utes are averaging 40.1 points and 486.5 yards per game through six games, and Dampier leads Utah with 1,412 passing yards, 198 rushing yards, and 15 total touchdowns.

What makes him especially important on October 24 is the stress he can put on Houston in more than one way. Houston has been productive defensively, but the Cougars are allowing 21 points per game, and Utah has been efficient enough to rank 8th nationally in points per game and 8th in third down percentage. IF Dampier keeps Utah on schedule and turns third downs into extended drives, the Utes can control the shape of the night at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

For Houston, this game starts with whether Weigman can keep the Cougars’ passing attack sharp against one of the better defenses on the schedule. He leads Houston with 1,771 passing yards and 20 touchdown passes, and the Cougars have turned that production into 39.2 points per game through seven contests.

The matchup is demanding. Utah is allowing 14.8 points per game and has already picked off 8 passes, a total that ranks 12th nationally. Weigman’s value here is tied to his decision-making as much as his arm talent, especially because Houston enters this game with the nation’s top third down percentage at 61.3 percent. IF he stays clean with the ball and keeps Houston converting in key spots, the Cougars have the quarterback play to make this a four-quarter fight.

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