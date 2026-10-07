College Football
How to watch Houston vs. Kansas State
College Football

How to Watch Houston vs. Kansas State: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Oct. 10, 2026 9:48 a.m. ET

The Houston Cougars visit the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, October 10, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET from Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS.

The No. 22 Houston Cougars visit the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET from Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. Houston is 4-1 after a 27-17 win over UCF on Saturday. Kansas State is 3-1 and coming off a bye, after a 31-26 loss at Cincinnati on Sept. 26.

The Cougars have won two straight, and their only loss came 28-26 at Texas Tech. The Wildcats are 3-0 at home, outscoring Nicholls State, Washington State and Tulane 136-30.

The Wildcats are 2.5-point favorites over the Cougars, with a total of 55.5.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Houston vs. Kansas State

Players To Watch

Conner Weigman went 18 of 33 for 239 yards in a 27-17 win over UCF. He has 1,186 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes this season, plus 156 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns, which gives him a team-high 102 points. He threw four touchdown passes in the win at Georgia Southern.

Kansas State is 3-1 and has allowed 3 points to Nicholls State, 7 to Washington State, 20 to Tulane and 31 to Cincinnati, the last in a 31-26 loss. The Wildcats have 12.0 sacks, tied for 39th nationally. Weigman has 156 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns this season.

Amare Thomas caught four passes for 43 yards against UCF. He leads Houston with 330 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns, a total that includes eight catches for 133 yards and a score against Oregon State and seven catches for 75 yards and a score at Texas Tech. He scored in four straight games before the UCF win.

Kansas State's offense converts 65.0 percent of its third downs, second nationally, just behind Houston at 65.6 percent. The Wildcats also run for 240.8 yards per game, 13th nationally.

Avery Johnson went 30 of 50 for 292 yards and a touchdown in the 31-26 loss at Cincinnati. He has 910 passing yards and seven touchdown passes this season, along with 291 rushing yards, including 152 on the ground in a 31-20 win over Tulane. He threw three touchdown passes in each of the first two games.

No. 22 Houston is 4-1 and has 10.0 sacks, tied for 64th nationally. Javion White leads the Cougars with 2.5 sacks, and Houston’s offense runs for 229.4 yards per game, 19th. Johnson has 910 passing yards and 291 rushing yards this season.

Derrick Salley Jr. caught seven passes for 140 yards and a touchdown, including a 39-yard reception, in the 31-26 loss at Cincinnati. He leads Kansas State with 178 receiving yards, having also caught four passes for 38 yards against Nicholls State. Both of his games this season have come against Nicholls State and Cincinnati.

Houston has allowed 28 points in two of its five games, a 28-26 loss at Texas Tech and a 42-28 win at Georgia Southern. The Cougars allowed 6 points to Southern University, 20 to Oregon State and 17 to UCF. Jordan Allen leads Houston with one interception, and Salley averages 16.2 yards per catch.

Houston vs. Kansas State Odds

Learn more about the Houston Cougars vs. Kansas State Wildcats game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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