The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs visit the No. 21 South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. ET from Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.

Georgia is 9-1 and has won three straight since a 27-24 loss to Auburn. South Carolina is 6-4 and already bowl eligible.

Georgia outgained Missouri 468-286 in a 48-21 win in Week 11. The streak also includes a 42-7 win at Ole Miss.

South Carolina won four straight after a 2-3 start, beating Florida, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Texas A&M. That run ended with a 34-6 loss at Arkansas in Week 11, when the Gamecocks turned it over four times.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Georgia vs. South Carolina

When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC

TV: ABC

Stream: ESPN Unlimited - Get the FOX One / ESPN Bundle

Players To Watch

Georgia's offense leans on Gunner Stockton, who has 2,109 passing yards and 21 touchdowns with four interceptions this season after a 252-yard game against Missouri on Nov. 14. He completed 18 of 24 passes in that game, has not thrown an interception in his last three games and threw four touchdown passes at Ole Miss on Nov. 7.

Stockton faces a South Carolina defense that allows 224.2 passing yards per game, while Georgia averages 247.8 through the air. Georgia's passing offense runs 23.6 yards per game above what the Gamecocks allow, a margin his turnover-free recent run protects.

Three rushing touchdowns on 14 carries against Missouri on Nov. 14 showed how Georgia finishes drives with Nate Frazier, who has nine rushing touchdowns this season. He finished with 72 yards in that game and has 476 rushing yards this season, with 107 yards at Ole Miss on Nov. 7 and 67 yards and a touchdown against Florida on Oct. 31.

Frazier faces a South Carolina defense that allows 129.4 rushing yards per game, while Georgia averages 207.8 on the ground. The Bulldogs' run game sits 78.4 yards above what the Gamecocks allow, and Frazier is their finisher inside that gap.

Jabree Coleman is part of South Carolina's rushing attack with 386 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns, plus 102 receiving yards. He ran 16 times for 77 yards and a touchdown at Arkansas on Nov. 14 and had 62 yards against Oklahoma on Oct. 31 and 25 against Texas A&M on Nov. 7.

Coleman faces a Georgia defense that allows 85.6 rushing yards per game, well below the 194.7 South Carolina averages. The Gamecocks' ground game normally gains 109.1 more yards than Georgia allows, so every Coleman carry tests how much of that edge survives.

Georgia vs. South Carolina Odds