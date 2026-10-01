College Football
How to watch Florida vs. Missouri
College Football

How to Watch Florida vs. Missouri: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Oct. 3, 2026 8:30 a.m. ET

No. 8 Florida visits No. 25 Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri. The Gators are 4-0 this season, while the Tigers are 3-1.

Florida is a 2.5-point favorite over Missouri, with a total of 54.5 and a moneyline of -152 for the Gators and +126 for the Tigers.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Florida vs. Missouri

Players To Watch

Florida's running game has been one of the most efficient touchdown-scoring units in the country through four weeks, producing 11 rushing touchdowns on just 83 carries, all from Jadan Baugh. His 600 yards this season work out to more than seven yards a carry.

Missouri's defense surrendered 31 points in last week's loss to Mississippi State, its only defeat of the season. Baugh gets a Tigers defense still searching for its footing after that setback.

Missouri's offense has already proven it can put up points in a hurry, and that's exactly what puts Jayden Woods in the spotlight this week. He has posted 16 tackles and four sacks through four games, pacing a Florida front that ranks among the SEC's most disruptive.

Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons already has 11 touchdown passes this season, including three in a 295-yard outing against Mississippi State last week. Woods' pass rush will be tested against a passer who has been that productive already.

Austin Simmons has been one of the SEC's most efficient quarterbacks this season, throwing for 947 yards and 11 touchdowns without an interception through four games. He capped that stretch with a 295-yard, three-touchdown performance in last week's loss to Mississippi State.

Florida's pass rush already has four sacks from Jayden Woods alone, part of a defensive front that enters 4-0 and ranked No. 8. Simmons' interception-free season gets its toughest test yet.

Missouri's defense needs answers up front after last week's loss, and that search starts with Daeden Hopkins. He has been the Tigers' most disruptive lineman this season, racking up 15 tackles and 6.5 sacks through four games.

Florida enters off a 600-yard, 11-touchdown season from running back Jadan Baugh, who is averaging better than seven yards every time he touches the ball. Hopkins and Missouri's front will have their hands full containing that ground game Saturday.

Florida vs. Missouri Odds

Learn more about the Florida Gators vs. Missouri Tigers game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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