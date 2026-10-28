How to Watch Florida vs. Georgia: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The No. 17 Florida Gators face the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Georgia is 6-1 and 4-1 in SEC play, while Florida is 5-2 and 3-2 in the conference. Both teams are coming off a bye week.

Georgia lost for the first time on Oct. 17, a 27-24 loss to Auburn at home, one week after a 20-17 win at Alabama. The Bulldogs score 43 points per game and allow 15.9, and their defense has recovered 15 fumbles.

Florida won its last game, a 27-24 win at Texas on Oct. 17, with Tramell Jones Jr. making his first career start at quarterback in place of an injured Aaron Philo. Philo is expected to be available, but it is not clear who will start. The Gators have 20 rushing touchdowns this season.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Florida vs. Georgia

When: Saturday, October 31, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TV: ABC

Stream: ESPN Unlimited - Get the FOX One / ESPN Bundle

Players To Watch

Florida still has not named a starting quarterback, and Jadan Baugh's 13 rushing touchdowns give the Gators something steady while they sort that out. Georgia will make him earn every yard, allowing 91.4 rushing yards per game.

The Bulldogs have recovered 15 fumbles, so ball security matters, and Baugh has not lost one on 135 carries. Florida needs him to keep the offense on schedule so whichever quarterback starts is not facing long passing downs against Georgia. Count his carries on first down.

Jayden Woods leads Florida with 4.5 sacks, and he gets a Georgia line that has allowed only eight all season. All eight of those came on Gunner Stockton.

Florida has 22 sacks as a team, so the pass rush can test that protection. Woods also forced a fumble against Ole Miss, and Georgia has lost four fumbles this season. The Gators need pressure to slow an offense that scores 43 points per game, and his snaps on third down are where Florida's defense has its best chance.

Georgia's first loss came with two of Gunner Stockton's four interceptions, a 27-24 defeat to Auburn on Oct. 17. Even that day, he threw for 272 yards, and he has completed 74.1% of his passes at 9.9 yards per attempt.

Florida allows 255 passing yards per game, so the throws will be there. The Gators' pass rush is the variable, since Stockton has taken all eight sacks Georgia has allowed. How he responds the first time Florida gets home will say a lot about whether the Auburn game was a one-off.

Raylen Wilson leads Georgia with 42 tackles and four sacks, and Florida's run game will test him all day. The Gators run for 194.3 yards per game on 40.9 carries.

Wilson forced fumbles against Arkansas and Oklahoma in September, and Georgia's 15 fumble recoveries are a big part of how this defense wins. Florida averages 4.8 yards per carry, so his tackles near the line are what keep the Gators from staying ahead of the chains. Track how many of Baugh's carries end with Wilson making the stop.

Florida vs. Georgia Odds

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