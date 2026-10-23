College Football
How to Watch Colorado vs. Oklahoma State
College Football

How to Watch Colorado vs. Oklahoma State: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 24, 2026

Published Oct. 24, 2026 8:00 a.m. ET

This matchup brings a clear contrast into the weekend as Oklahoma State looks to protect its home edge and Colorado tries to stop a slide. The Oklahoma State Cowboys host the Colorado Buffaloes in the 2026 regular season college football schedule on Saturday, October 24, at 7:00 PM EDT at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

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Oklahoma State enters at 4-2 overall and 2-1 in Big 12 play, with a 3-0 record at home through six games. The Cowboys have been one of the more productive offenses in the conference so far, averaging 37.1 points and 517.6 yards per game, including 329.5 passing yards per game. Their profile is shaped by explosive production through the air, 17 passing touchdowns, and a perfect 13 for 13 mark on field goals, even as turnovers and penalties have created some uneven stretches.

Colorado comes in at 2-4 overall and 0-3 in Big 12 play, carrying a four-game losing streak into Stillwater. The Buffaloes have averaged 19.5 points per game through six contests, and their season has been challenged by a minus-5 turnover margin and 55 penalties for 506 yards. There are still areas that can keep them competitive, including 13 sacks on defense and 253.8 passing yards per game, but they need a cleaner game against an Oklahoma State team that has been much stronger at home.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Players To Watch

In this matchup, Oklahoma State’s passing game is the clearest pressure point for Colorado. Drew Mestemaker leads the Cowboys with 1,940 passing yards and 16 touchdown passes through six games, and Oklahoma State enters Saturday averaging 329.5 passing yards per game, fourth nationally, with 17 passing touchdowns, tied for 13th. That production gives him a central role against a Colorado team that has dropped four straight and is allowing 25.7 points per game.

At Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, where Oklahoma State is 3-0 this season, Mestemaker’s efficiency matters because the Cowboys have moved the ball at a high level all year, averaging 517.7 total yards per game. IF he keeps Colorado defending the full width of the field, Oklahoma State has a strong path to controlling the game script.

For Colorado to stay in this game, Lewis has to be the player who settles the offense early and creates enough through the air to answer Oklahoma State’s scoring pace. He leads the Buffaloes with 733 passing yards and 6 touchdown passes, and Colorado throws it 35.3 times per game. That volume makes him central in a road matchup against an Oklahoma State team that has 5 interceptions and allows 23.7 points per game.

The bigger issue for Colorado is sustaining offense. The Buffaloes average 19.5 points per game and rank 124th nationally in scoring, so Lewis’ decisions carry extra weight in a game where empty drives could pile up fast. A clean, efficient night from him would give Colorado its best chance to keep this one tight into the second half.

Learn more about Colorado Buffaloes vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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