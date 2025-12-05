College Football
How to Watch Boise State vs. UNLV in Mountain West Championship: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream
Updated Dec. 5, 2025 10:57 a.m. ET
Dylan Riley and the Boise State Broncos (8-4) meet the UNLV Rebels (10-2) in the MWC Championship Game on Friday, December 5, 2025. The Broncos' matchup versus the Rebels will be available on FOX.
How to Watch Boise State vs. UNLV
- When: Friday, December 5, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho
- TV Channel: FOX
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App and FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Boise State vs. UNLV: Head to Head
- In the past four meetings, Boise State has a 4-0 record against UNLV.
- The Broncos have covered four times in those games while going over the total on two occasions.
- Boise State has tallied 150 points in the last four matchups while only giving up 82 to UNLV.
Boise State's 2025 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/28/2025
|at South Florida
|L 34-7
|9/5/2025
|vs. Eastern Washington
|W 51-14
|9/20/2025
|at Air Force
|W 49-37
|9/27/2025
|vs. Appalachian State
|W 47-14
|10/4/2025
|at Notre Dame
|L 28-7
|10/11/2025
|vs. New Mexico
|W 41-25
|10/18/2025
|vs. UNLV
|W 56-31
|10/24/2025
|at Nevada
|W 24-3
|11/1/2025
|vs. Fresno State
|L 30-7
|11/15/2025
|at San Diego State
|L 17-7
|11/22/2025
|vs. Colorado State
|W 49-21
|11/28/2025
|at Utah State
|W 25-24
|12/5/2025
|vs. UNLV
|-
Boise State 2025 Stats & Insights
- Boise State is averaging 430.4 yards per game on offense, which ranks 27th in the FBS. On defense, the Broncos rank 32nd, giving up 330.5 yards per game.
- Boise State sports the 57th-ranked offense this year in terms of passing yards (240.6 passing yards per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 11th-best with just 167.3 passing yards allowed per game.
- On offense, the Broncos rank 42nd in the FBS with 30.8 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 55th in points allowed (330.5 points allowed per contest).
- The Broncos are totaling 189.8 rushing yards per game on offense (30th in the FBS), and they rank 87th defensively with 163.3 rushing yards allowed per game.
- Boise State has the 31st-ranked offense this year in terms of third-down efficiency (45.7% percentage), and has been better defensively, ranking 19th-best with a 33.1% third-down percentage allowed.
- The Broncos rank 33rd in college football with a +5 turnover margin after forcing 21 turnovers (14th in the FBS) and committing 16 (78th in the FBS).
Boise State 2025 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Dylan Riley
|RB
|1,016 YDS / 10 TD / 84.7 YPG / 6.2 YPC
14 REC / 140 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 14 REC YPG
|Maddux Madsen
|QB
|1,994 YDS (59.8%) / 15 TD / 7 INT
70 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 7.8 RUSH YPG
|Sire Gaines
|RB
|731 YDS / 7 TD / 60.9 YPG / 5.1 YPC
10 REC / 67 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 8.4 REC YPG
|Malik Sherrod
|RB
|395 YDS / 4 TD / 32.9 YPG / 5 YPC
24 REC / 184 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 18.4 REC YPG
|Ty Benefield
|DB
|86 TKL / 6 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
|Jeremiah Earby
|DB
|53 TKL / 1 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 4 INT
|Marco Notarainni
|LB
|61 TKL / 3 TFL / 1.5 SACK
|Jayden Virgin
|DL
|48 TKL / 6 TFL / 3 SACK
UNLV's 2025 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/23/2025
|vs. Idaho State
|W 38-31
|8/29/2025
|at Sam Houston
|W 38-21
|9/6/2025
|vs. UCLA
|W 30-23
|9/20/2025
|at Miami (OH)
|W 41-38
|10/4/2025
|at Wyoming
|W 31-17
|10/11/2025
|vs. Air Force
|W 51-48
|10/18/2025
|at Boise State
|L 56-31
|11/1/2025
|vs. New Mexico
|L 40-35
|11/8/2025
|at Colorado State
|W 42-10
|11/15/2025
|vs. Utah State
|W 29-26
|11/21/2025
|vs. Hawaii
|W 38-10
|11/29/2025
|at Nevada
|W 42-17
|12/5/2025
|at Boise State
|-
UNLV 2025 Stats & Insights
- While UNLV's defense has had trouble stopping opposing offenses, ranking 19th-worst by conceding 421.5 total yards per game, its offense ranks 15th-best with 463.3 total yards per contest.
- UNLV ranks 35th in passing yards per game (258.6), but it has been worse defensively, ranking 24th-worst in the FBS with 246 passing yards surrendered per contest.
- The Rebels' defense ranks 89th in the FBS with 28.1 points given up per game, but they've been led by their offense, which ranks 12th-best by accumulating 37.2 points per game.
- The Rebels' run defense ranks 102nd in the FBS with 175.5 rushing yards given up per contest, but they've been carried by their offense, which ranks 17th-best by racking up 204.7 rushing yards per game.
- On third down, UNLV has dominated on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 21st-best in third-down conversion rate (47.2%) and eighth-best in third-down rate surrendered (29.4%).
- The Rebels own a top-25 turnover margin this season, ranking 25th-best at +7.
UNLV 2025 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Anthony Colandrea
|QB
|3,050 YDS (68.2%) / 22 TD / 8 INT
555 RUSH YDS / 8 RUSH TD / 46.3 RUSH YPG
|Jai'Den Thomas
|RB
|944 YDS / 12 TD / 85.8 YPG / 7.4 YPC
34 REC / 207 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 18.8 REC YPG
|Jaden Bradley
|WR
|51 REC / 834 YDS / 4 TD / 69.5 YPG
|Keyvone Lee
|RB
|375 YDS / 6 TD / 31.3 YPG / 4.2 YPC
17 REC / 144 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 20.6 REC YPG
|Marsel McDuffie
|LB
|80 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK / 2 INT
|Jaheem Joseph
|DB
|52 TKL / 5 TFL / 3.5 SACK
|Aamaris Brown
|DB
|41 TKL / 4 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 4 INT
|Jake Pope
|DB
|57 TKL / 2 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT
