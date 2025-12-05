How to Watch Boise State vs. UNLV in Mountain West Championship: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

Dylan Riley and the Boise State Broncos (8-4) meet the UNLV Rebels (10-2) in the MWC Championship Game on Friday, December 5, 2025. The Broncos' matchup versus the Rebels will be available on FOX.

Boise State vs. UNLV: Head to Head

In the past four meetings, Boise State has a 4-0 record against UNLV.

The Broncos have covered four times in those games while going over the total on two occasions.

Boise State has tallied 150 points in the last four matchups while only giving up 82 to UNLV.

Boise State's 2025 Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/28/2025 at South Florida L 34-7 9/5/2025 vs. Eastern Washington W 51-14 9/20/2025 at Air Force W 49-37 9/27/2025 vs. Appalachian State W 47-14 10/4/2025 at Notre Dame L 28-7 10/11/2025 vs. New Mexico W 41-25 10/18/2025 vs. UNLV W 56-31 10/24/2025 at Nevada W 24-3 11/1/2025 vs. Fresno State L 30-7 11/15/2025 at San Diego State L 17-7 11/22/2025 vs. Colorado State W 49-21 11/28/2025 at Utah State W 25-24 12/5/2025 vs. UNLV -

Boise State 2025 Stats & Insights

Boise State is averaging 430.4 yards per game on offense, which ranks 27th in the FBS. On defense, the Broncos rank 32nd, giving up 330.5 yards per game.

Boise State sports the 57th-ranked offense this year in terms of passing yards (240.6 passing yards per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 11th-best with just 167.3 passing yards allowed per game.

On offense, the Broncos rank 42nd in the FBS with 30.8 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 55th in points allowed (330.5 points allowed per contest).

The Broncos are totaling 189.8 rushing yards per game on offense (30th in the FBS), and they rank 87th defensively with 163.3 rushing yards allowed per game.

Boise State has the 31st-ranked offense this year in terms of third-down efficiency (45.7% percentage), and has been better defensively, ranking 19th-best with a 33.1% third-down percentage allowed.

The Broncos rank 33rd in college football with a +5 turnover margin after forcing 21 turnovers (14th in the FBS) and committing 16 (78th in the FBS).

Boise State 2025 Key Players

Name Position Stats Dylan Riley RB 1,016 YDS / 10 TD / 84.7 YPG / 6.2 YPC

14 REC / 140 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 14 REC YPG Maddux Madsen QB 1,994 YDS (59.8%) / 15 TD / 7 INT

70 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 7.8 RUSH YPG Sire Gaines RB 731 YDS / 7 TD / 60.9 YPG / 5.1 YPC

10 REC / 67 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 8.4 REC YPG Malik Sherrod RB 395 YDS / 4 TD / 32.9 YPG / 5 YPC

24 REC / 184 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 18.4 REC YPG Ty Benefield DB 86 TKL / 6 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD Jeremiah Earby DB 53 TKL / 1 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 4 INT Marco Notarainni LB 61 TKL / 3 TFL / 1.5 SACK Jayden Virgin DL 48 TKL / 6 TFL / 3 SACK

UNLV's 2025 Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/23/2025 vs. Idaho State W 38-31 8/29/2025 at Sam Houston W 38-21 9/6/2025 vs. UCLA W 30-23 9/20/2025 at Miami (OH) W 41-38 10/4/2025 at Wyoming W 31-17 10/11/2025 vs. Air Force W 51-48 10/18/2025 at Boise State L 56-31 11/1/2025 vs. New Mexico L 40-35 11/8/2025 at Colorado State W 42-10 11/15/2025 vs. Utah State W 29-26 11/21/2025 vs. Hawaii W 38-10 11/29/2025 at Nevada W 42-17 12/5/2025 at Boise State -

UNLV 2025 Stats & Insights

While UNLV's defense has had trouble stopping opposing offenses, ranking 19th-worst by conceding 421.5 total yards per game, its offense ranks 15th-best with 463.3 total yards per contest.

UNLV ranks 35th in passing yards per game (258.6), but it has been worse defensively, ranking 24th-worst in the FBS with 246 passing yards surrendered per contest.

The Rebels' defense ranks 89th in the FBS with 28.1 points given up per game, but they've been led by their offense, which ranks 12th-best by accumulating 37.2 points per game.

The Rebels' run defense ranks 102nd in the FBS with 175.5 rushing yards given up per contest, but they've been carried by their offense, which ranks 17th-best by racking up 204.7 rushing yards per game.

On third down, UNLV has dominated on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 21st-best in third-down conversion rate (47.2%) and eighth-best in third-down rate surrendered (29.4%).

The Rebels own a top-25 turnover margin this season, ranking 25th-best at +7.

UNLV 2025 Key Players

Name Position Stats Anthony Colandrea QB 3,050 YDS (68.2%) / 22 TD / 8 INT

555 RUSH YDS / 8 RUSH TD / 46.3 RUSH YPG Jai'Den Thomas RB 944 YDS / 12 TD / 85.8 YPG / 7.4 YPC

34 REC / 207 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 18.8 REC YPG Jaden Bradley WR 51 REC / 834 YDS / 4 TD / 69.5 YPG Keyvone Lee RB 375 YDS / 6 TD / 31.3 YPG / 4.2 YPC

17 REC / 144 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 20.6 REC YPG Marsel McDuffie LB 80 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK / 2 INT Jaheem Joseph DB 52 TKL / 5 TFL / 3.5 SACK Aamaris Brown DB 41 TKL / 4 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 4 INT Jake Pope DB 57 TKL / 2 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT

