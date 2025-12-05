College Football
How to Watch Boise State vs. UNLV in Mountain West Championship: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

Updated Dec. 5, 2025 10:57 a.m. ET

Dylan Riley and the Boise State Broncos (8-4) meet the UNLV Rebels (10-2) in the MWC Championship Game on Friday, December 5, 2025. The Broncos' matchup versus the Rebels will be available on FOX.

Keep up with college football all season on FOX Sports. Learn more about the Boise State Broncos and the UNLV Rebels.

How to Watch Boise State vs. UNLV

Boise State vs. UNLV: Head to Head

  • In the past four meetings, Boise State has a 4-0 record against UNLV.
  • The Broncos have covered four times in those games while going over the total on two occasions.
  • Boise State has tallied 150 points in the last four matchups while only giving up 82 to UNLV.

Boise State's 2025 Schedule

DateOpponentScore
8/28/2025at South FloridaL 34-7
9/5/2025vs. Eastern WashingtonW 51-14
9/20/2025at Air ForceW 49-37
9/27/2025vs. Appalachian StateW 47-14
10/4/2025at Notre DameL 28-7
10/11/2025vs. New MexicoW 41-25
10/18/2025vs. UNLVW 56-31
10/24/2025at NevadaW 24-3
11/1/2025vs. Fresno StateL 30-7
11/15/2025at San Diego StateL 17-7
11/22/2025vs. Colorado StateW 49-21
11/28/2025at Utah StateW 25-24
12/5/2025vs. UNLV-

Boise State 2025 Stats & Insights

  • Boise State is averaging 430.4 yards per game on offense, which ranks 27th in the FBS. On defense, the Broncos rank 32nd, giving up 330.5 yards per game.
  • Boise State sports the 57th-ranked offense this year in terms of passing yards (240.6 passing yards per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 11th-best with just 167.3 passing yards allowed per game.
  • On offense, the Broncos rank 42nd in the FBS with 30.8 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 55th in points allowed (330.5 points allowed per contest).
  • The Broncos are totaling 189.8 rushing yards per game on offense (30th in the FBS), and they rank 87th defensively with 163.3 rushing yards allowed per game.
  • Boise State has the 31st-ranked offense this year in terms of third-down efficiency (45.7% percentage), and has been better defensively, ranking 19th-best with a 33.1% third-down percentage allowed.
  • The Broncos rank 33rd in college football with a +5 turnover margin after forcing 21 turnovers (14th in the FBS) and committing 16 (78th in the FBS).

Boise State 2025 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Dylan RileyRB1,016 YDS / 10 TD / 84.7 YPG / 6.2 YPC
14 REC / 140 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 14 REC YPG
Maddux MadsenQB1,994 YDS (59.8%) / 15 TD / 7 INT
70 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 7.8 RUSH YPG
Sire GainesRB731 YDS / 7 TD / 60.9 YPG / 5.1 YPC
10 REC / 67 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 8.4 REC YPG
Malik SherrodRB395 YDS / 4 TD / 32.9 YPG / 5 YPC
24 REC / 184 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 18.4 REC YPG
Ty BenefieldDB86 TKL / 6 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
Jeremiah EarbyDB53 TKL / 1 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 4 INT
Marco NotarainniLB61 TKL / 3 TFL / 1.5 SACK
Jayden VirginDL48 TKL / 6 TFL / 3 SACK

UNLV's 2025 Schedule

DateOpponentScore
8/23/2025vs. Idaho StateW 38-31
8/29/2025at Sam HoustonW 38-21
9/6/2025vs. UCLAW 30-23
9/20/2025at Miami (OH)W 41-38
10/4/2025at WyomingW 31-17
10/11/2025vs. Air ForceW 51-48
10/18/2025at Boise StateL 56-31
11/1/2025vs. New MexicoL 40-35
11/8/2025at Colorado StateW 42-10
11/15/2025vs. Utah StateW 29-26
11/21/2025vs. HawaiiW 38-10
11/29/2025at NevadaW 42-17
12/5/2025at Boise State-

UNLV 2025 Stats & Insights

  • While UNLV's defense has had trouble stopping opposing offenses, ranking 19th-worst by conceding 421.5 total yards per game, its offense ranks 15th-best with 463.3 total yards per contest.
  • UNLV ranks 35th in passing yards per game (258.6), but it has been worse defensively, ranking 24th-worst in the FBS with 246 passing yards surrendered per contest.
  • The Rebels' defense ranks 89th in the FBS with 28.1 points given up per game, but they've been led by their offense, which ranks 12th-best by accumulating 37.2 points per game.
  • The Rebels' run defense ranks 102nd in the FBS with 175.5 rushing yards given up per contest, but they've been carried by their offense, which ranks 17th-best by racking up 204.7 rushing yards per game.
  • On third down, UNLV has dominated on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 21st-best in third-down conversion rate (47.2%) and eighth-best in third-down rate surrendered (29.4%).
  • The Rebels own a top-25 turnover margin this season, ranking 25th-best at +7.

UNLV 2025 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Anthony ColandreaQB3,050 YDS (68.2%) / 22 TD / 8 INT
555 RUSH YDS / 8 RUSH TD / 46.3 RUSH YPG
Jai'Den ThomasRB944 YDS / 12 TD / 85.8 YPG / 7.4 YPC
34 REC / 207 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 18.8 REC YPG
Jaden BradleyWR51 REC / 834 YDS / 4 TD / 69.5 YPG
Keyvone LeeRB375 YDS / 6 TD / 31.3 YPG / 4.2 YPC
17 REC / 144 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 20.6 REC YPG
Marsel McDuffieLB80 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK / 2 INT
Jaheem JosephDB52 TKL / 5 TFL / 3.5 SACK
Aamaris BrownDB41 TKL / 4 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 4 INT
Jake PopeDB57 TKL / 2 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT

Boise State Broncos
UNLV Rebels
College Football
