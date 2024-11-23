College Football How Michigan flipped star QB Bryce Underwood from LSU Updated Nov. 23, 2024 11:48 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The college football world was rocked by huge recruiting news earlier this week, when it was revealed that Bryce Underwood, one of the top quarterback recruits in the nation, had flipped his commitment from LSU to Michigan.

If Underwood indeed ends up at Michigan, it will be a huge coup for the Wolverines and first-year head coach Sherrone Moore, as his team has muddled through a mediocre season in part because of inconsistent quarterback play. It will also keep a local hero at home.

[Related: Top high school recruit Bryce Underwood flips to Michigan]

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound quarterback played at Belleville High School, which is about 15 miles east of Ann Arbor. But he told LSU nearly a year ago that he intended to play there.

ADVERTISEMENT

And even as rumors surfaced that Michigan was pursuing him with renewed purpose, Underwood appeared to remain true to LSU. He and his family even wore LSU jewelry in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, earlier this month when Alabama beat the Tigers, 42-13.

Yet things changed in recent weeks, and FOX Sports college football insider Bruce Feldman stopped by the "Big Noon Kickoff" set on Saturday to break it all down.

Michigan gets 5-star QB Bryce Underwood, with help of Tom Brady, to flip commitment from LSU

"[Underwood] had been committed to LSU for almost a year," Feldman said. "The move sent shockwaves around the college football recruiting world."

Underwood grew up a Michigan fan, but Feldman said former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh "really did not pursue him like other schools did."

So how did Michigan get back into the mix? Feldman outlined two key factors on the show.

First, the head coach made Underwood a priority, and he got some help from a key staffer.

"After Harbaugh left for the NFL, [Michigan's Associate Athletic Director for Football] Sean Magee, who had been in the front office for the Chicago Bears, came back to Michigan," Feldman said. "He works with the GM, and worked really, really hard to build and repair the relationship with Underwood. And he made him a priority, as did Sherrone Moore."

Second, Michigan called in for some help from a legendary alum, none other than Tom Brady.

"Another big piece to this flip [from LSU to Michigan] was a lot of Zoom calls that he had with football legend and Michigan alum Tom Brady, who has become a really good resource for Bryce Underwood." Feldman said.

Feldman said flipping Underwood could create recruiting momentum for Michigan, which entered this weekend with a 5-5 record.

"Now that Underwood's in the fold, don't be surprised if a bunch more blue-chippers flip to Ann Arbor and go join him with the Wolverines," Feldman said.

Michigan's 2025 class currently ranks No. 9 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten, per the 247 composite score.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

share