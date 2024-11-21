College Football
Top high school football prospect Bryce Underwood flips to Michigan from LSU
Updated Nov. 21, 2024 7:41 p.m. ET

Bryce Underwood is staying home.

The No. 1 overall 2025 high school football recruit in the 247Sports Composite will play for his home-state Michigan Wolverines, he announced Thursday. The five-star quarterback flipped his verbal commitment to Michigan from LSU following a reportedly massive, sustained push from head coach Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines' NIL arm. He now becomes the highest-rated recruit in Michigan football history.

If Underwood does indeed sign with the Wolverines, he will be the first top-ranked prospect to join the program since Rashan Gary signed with Michigan back in 2016. He would be the highest-ranked quarterback prospect to sign with the Wolverines since Ryan Mallet back in 2007.

Underwood is considered by recruiting experts to be an eventual top-five pick in the NFL Draft, with evaluators praising a pocket presence and decision-making prowess that belies the fact that he's only 17 years old. He had been committed to Brian Kelly and the Tigers since January 2024.

Michigan has a 5-5 record in its first season under Moore, who took over for his former boss Jim Harbaugh after Harbaugh departed for the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers following the Wolverines' run to a college football national title after the 2023 season.

