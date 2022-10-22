College Football Heisman Watch: Are Stroud, Hooker moving into a two-man race? 22 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

As C.J. Stroud continues to dominate the competition — just like his Buckeyes — it seems increasingly plausible to consider whether any player can challenge the Ohio State quarterback for the Heisman Trophy.

There is a man gradually building a case of his own, however, in Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker.

Like Stroud, Hooker is also leading an undefeated team in a Power 5 conference. Like Stroud, Hooker has made it a habit to produce video game numbers on a weekly basis.

Could the Heisman chase develop into a two-man competition?

C.J. Stroud, Hendon Hooker are top Heisman candidates RJ Young shares his top five Heisman candidates heading into Week 8.

See how the leading Heisman candidates heading into Week 8 fared Saturday.

Note: Players are ranked by FOX Bet odds entering Week 8.

1. Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud +100 ( bet $10 to win $20 total )

Coming off a bye and facing a gritty Iowa defense, Stroud and the Buckeyes took a full half to get going. Stroud threw an interception, drives stalled out, and Ohio State settled for field goals on the way to a 26-10 halftime lead.

The second half was another story, though, as Stroud and his teammates hit their stride. The Heisman favorite finished 20-for-30 for 286 yards and four touchdowns as Ohio State breezed to a 56-10 victory.

C.J. Stroud throws a dime to Julian Fleming C.J. Stroud connected with Julian Fleming for a 79-yard TD as Ohio State piled on Iowa in the second half.

Week 7 rank: 1

Trending: Steady.

Next: At Penn State on Oct. 29.

2: Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker +550 ( bet $10 to win $65 total )

Hooker opened a lot of eyes in leading the Vols to an upset of Alabama last week, but he seems eager to continue building his Heisman résumé. On Saturday's 65-24 win over UT Martin, Hooker put up a full game's worth of statistics despite playing less than a half.

Hooker completed 18 of 24 passes for 276 yards, tossing three touchdown passes and no interceptions. He also carried the ball four times for 28 yards before taking a seat.

An interview with Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker Matt Leinart talks with Hendon Hooker about a number of topics, including whether the Vols have a good chance to win a national championship.

Week 7 rank: 4

Trending: Up.

Next: Vs. Kentucky on Oct. 29.

3. USC QB Caleb Williams +900 ( bet $10 to win $100 total )

Williams and the Trojans were idle in Week 8.

Week 7 rank: 2

Trending: Down.

Next: At Arizona on Oct. 29.

4. Michigan RB Blake Corum +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Corum and the Wolverines were idle in Week 8.

Week 7 rank: T5

Trending: Up.

Next: Vs. Michigan State on Oct. 29.

5. Alabama QB Bryce Young +2000 ( bet $10 to win $210 total )

The Tide bounced back nicely from a tough loss at Tennessee last week, trouncing Mississippi State, 30-6, in a contest that really wasn't that close.

Young was solid in a game that was never really in doubt, completing 21 of 35 passes for 249 yards and a pair of touchdowns, with no interceptions.

Week 7 rank: 3.

Trending: Down.

Next: At LSU on Nov. 5.

T6. UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Thompson-Robinson was good against Oregon on Saturday — just not quite good enough.

The fifth-year starter completed 27 of 39 passes (69.2%) for 262 yards and two touchdowns. He did throw an interception, though that came on a desperation heave into double-coverage as he was trying to lead a Bruins comeback in the second half.

Ultimately, UCLA was unable to stop Bo Nix and the Ducks, leading to a 45-30 defeat. Will that hurt DTR?

DTR finds Keegan Jones UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson found Keegan Jones for a 36-yard touchdown.

Week 7 rank: Unranked

Trending: Steady.

Next: Vs. Stanford on Oct. 29.

T6. Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs +2500 ( bet $10 to win $260 total )

Like Young, Gibbs wasn't called on to do a whole lot in Bama's easy victory. The tough running back churned out 37 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, while also catching four passes for 33 yards.

Week 7 rank: T7

Trending: Steady.

Next: At LSU on Nov. 5.

T6: Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei +2500 ( bet $10 to win $260 total )

No. 5 Clemson had to rally late to pull off a 27-21 victory over No. 14 (and previously unbeaten) Syracuse, and the Tigers did so without their Heisman candidate quarterback.

It was not a great day for the junior, who was removed from the game in the third quarter after throwing his second interception of the day. Uiagalelei was replaced by Cade Klubnik, the No. 1 QB in the 2022 class, who led Clemson to the win. Not a good sign for Uiagalelei's Heisman chances.

Week 7 rank: 9

Trending: Down.

Next: At Notre Dame on Nov. 5.

T9. Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Martinez completed one of two pass attempts for seven yards and also ripped off a 19-yard run before leaving Saturday's loss to TCU with an "apparent leg injury." He did not return to action.

Week 6 rank: T5

Trending: Down.

Next: Vs. Oklahoma State on Oct. 29.

T9. North Carolina QB Drake Maye +3000 ( bet $10 to win $310 total )

Maye and the Tar Heels were idle in Week 8.

Week 7 rank: 10

Trending: Up.

Next: Vs. Pittsburgh on Oct. 29.

