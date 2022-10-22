College Football
Heisman Watch: Are Stroud, Hooker moving into a two-man race?
College Football

Heisman Watch: Are Stroud, Hooker moving into a two-man race?

22 mins ago

As C.J. Stroud continues to dominate the competition — just like his Buckeyes — it seems increasingly plausible to consider whether any player can challenge the Ohio State quarterback for the Heisman Trophy.

There is a man gradually building a case of his own, however, in Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker

Like Stroud, Hooker is also leading an undefeated team in a Power 5 conference. Like Stroud, Hooker has made it a habit to produce video game numbers on a weekly basis.

Could the Heisman chase develop into a two-man competition?

C.J. Stroud, Hendon Hooker are top Heisman candidates

C.J. Stroud, Hendon Hooker are top Heisman candidates
RJ Young shares his top five Heisman candidates heading into Week 8.

See how the leading Heisman candidates heading into Week 8 fared Saturday.

Note: Players are ranked by FOX Bet odds entering Week 8.

1. Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Coming off a bye and facing a gritty Iowa defense, Stroud and the Buckeyes took a full half to get going. Stroud threw an interception, drives stalled out, and Ohio State settled for field goals on the way to a 26-10 halftime lead.

The second half was another story, though, as Stroud and his teammates hit their stride. The Heisman favorite finished 20-for-30 for 286 yards and four touchdowns as Ohio State breezed to a 56-10 victory.

C.J. Stroud throws a dime to Julian Fleming

C.J. Stroud throws a dime to Julian Fleming
C.J. Stroud connected with Julian Fleming for a 79-yard TD as Ohio State piled on Iowa in the second half.

Week 7 rank: 1

Trending: Steady.

Next: At Penn State on Oct. 29.

2: Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Hooker opened a lot of eyes in leading the Vols to an upset of Alabama last week, but he seems eager to continue building his Heisman résumé. On Saturday's 65-24 win over UT Martin, Hooker put up a full game's worth of statistics despite playing less than a half.

Hooker completed 18 of 24 passes for 276 yards, tossing three touchdown passes and no interceptions. He also carried the ball four times for 28 yards before taking a seat.

An interview with Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker

An interview with Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker
Matt Leinart talks with Hendon Hooker about a number of topics, including whether the Vols have a good chance to win a national championship.

Week 7 rank: 4

Trending: Up.

Next: Vs. Kentucky on Oct. 29.

3. USC QB Caleb Williams +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Williams and the Trojans were idle in Week 8.

Week 7 rank: 2

Trending: Down.

Next: At Arizona on Oct. 29.

4. Michigan RB Blake Corum +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Corum and the Wolverines were idle in Week 8.

Week 7 rank: T5

Trending: Up.

Next: Vs. Michigan State on Oct. 29.

5. Alabama QB Bryce Young +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

The Tide bounced back nicely from a tough loss at Tennessee last week, trouncing Mississippi State, 30-6, in a contest that really wasn't that close.

Young was solid in a game that was never really in doubt, completing 21 of 35 passes for 249 yards and a pair of touchdowns, with no interceptions.

Week 7 rank: 3.

Trending: Down.

Next: At LSU on Nov. 5.

T6. UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Thompson-Robinson was good against Oregon on Saturday — just not quite good enough.

The fifth-year starter completed 27 of 39 passes (69.2%) for 262 yards and two touchdowns. He did throw an interception, though that came on a desperation heave into double-coverage as he was trying to lead a Bruins comeback in the second half.

Ultimately, UCLA was unable to stop Bo Nix and the Ducks, leading to a 45-30 defeat. Will that hurt DTR? 

DTR finds Keegan Jones

DTR finds Keegan Jones
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson found Keegan Jones for a 36-yard touchdown.

Week 7 rank: Unranked

Trending: Steady.

Next: Vs. Stanford on Oct. 29.

T6. Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Like Young, Gibbs wasn't called on to do a whole lot in Bama's easy victory. The tough running back churned out 37 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, while also catching four passes for 33 yards. 

Week 7 rank: T7

Trending: Steady.

Next: At LSU on Nov. 5.

T6: Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

No. 5 Clemson had to rally late to pull off a 27-21 victory over No. 14 (and previously unbeaten) Syracuse, and the Tigers did so without their Heisman candidate quarterback.

It was not a great day for the junior, who was removed from the game in the third quarter after throwing his second interception of the day. Uiagalelei was replaced by Cade Klubnik, the No. 1 QB in the 2022 class, who led Clemson to the win. Not a good sign for Uiagalelei's Heisman chances.

Week 7 rank: 9

Trending: Down.

Next: At Notre Dame on Nov. 5.

T9. Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Martinez completed one of two pass attempts for seven yards and also ripped off a 19-yard run before leaving Saturday's loss to TCU with an "apparent leg injury." He did not return to action.

Week 6 rank: T5

Trending: Down.

Next: Vs. Oklahoma State on Oct. 29.

T9. North Carolina QB Drake Maye +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Maye and the Tar Heels were idle in Week 8.

Week 7 rank: 10

Trending: Up.

Next: Vs. Pittsburgh on Oct. 29.

Read more:

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football rankings: Ohio State (with defense!) is now the clear No. 1
College Football

College football rankings: Ohio State (with defense!) is now the clear No. 1

6 mins ago
College football odds Week 8: Top 25 lines, results
College Football

College football odds Week 8: Top 25 lines, results

50 mins ago
Oklahoma State rallies late behind Spencer Sanders to beat Texas
College Football

Oklahoma State rallies late behind Spencer Sanders to beat Texas

3 hours ago
Oregon's Bo Nix continues to rewrite his story with big win vs. UCLA
College Football

Oregon's Bo Nix continues to rewrite his story with big win vs. UCLA

3 hours ago
LSU trolls Lane Kiffin on Twitter after upsetting Ole Miss
College Football

LSU trolls Lane Kiffin on Twitter after upsetting Ole Miss

4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes