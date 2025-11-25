HC Sherrone Moore: Michigan-Ohio State is 'Best Rivalry in Sports'

It's Michigan-Ohio State week, and Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore grasps the seriousness of the matter.

"It's different. You can't describe it," Moore said about the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry on Monday. "I could try to describe to you the feeling of exactly what it feels like, ‘Oh, it feels like this,’ ‘it feels like this,’ [but] I can't. I remember last year going on the field with J-Shawn [Jaishawn Barham], and we're running out during warm-ups, and he's like, ‘Oh, this is different.’ It's a feeling that you can't really describe. It's an intensity, it's just an aura about it that you can't describe until you get on the field, but it's awesome to be a part of. It's great to be a part of.

"It's the best rivalry in sports, in my opinion. The most fun to be part of. It's competitive, but there's nothing like it."

Moore, who's in his second season as Michigan's full-time head coach, is set to be a head coach for the third time in "The Game." In 2023, he served as acting head coach for the final three games of the regular season, as then-head coach Jim Harbaugh was serving a suspension from the Big Ten. Michigan was victorious against Ohio State (30-24) in that year and then once again in Moore's first full season on the job last year (13-10). As for the 2024 matchup, Michigan tried to plant a flag at midfield of Ohio Stadium, home of the Buckeyes, which led to a full-on brawl.

The Wolverines have won four consecutive games in the rivalry, which was preceded by eight consecutive wins by the Buckeyes and 15 of 16 in the all-time series. Regarding this season, Ohio State (11-0 overall and 8-0 in Big Ten) is the No. 1 ranked team in the sport, while Michigan (9-2, 7-1) is the No. 18 ranked team.

The Buckeyes are third in the Big Ten in points (37.9 per game) and fourth in total yards (440.3 per game). First-year starting quarterback Julian Sayin is firmly in contention to win the Heisman Trophy Award, totaling 2,832 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns, four interceptions and a Big Ten-high 185.4 passer rating, while completing a conference-best 79.4% of his passes; running back Bo Jackson has rushed for 835 yards and five touchdowns on 6.5 yards per carry; wide receivers Jeremiah Smith (13.1 yards per reception) and Carnell Tate (18.2 yards per reception) have combined for 108 receptions for 1,613 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Defensively, Ohio State is first in the conference in opponent total yards (206.6 per game) and opponent points (7.6 per game). Defensive end Caden Curry has totaled nine sacks, a Big Ten-high 13.5 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries; linebacker Arvell Reese has totaled 6.5 sacks and 59 combined tackles; defensive backs Caleb Downs and Jermaine Matthews Jr. have each logged two interceptions.

The Wolverines are sixth in the conference in total yards (420.4 per game) and ninth in points (29.3 per game). They've been dominant on the ground, with running backs Jordan Marshall (6.1 yards per carry) and Justice Haynes (7.1 yards per carry) having rushed for a combined 1,728 yards and 20 touchdowns, while freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood has tallied 322 yards and five scores on the ground.

Defensively, Michigan is fifth in the conference in opponent total yards (302.5 per game) and opponent points (17.9 per game). Defensive end Derrick Moore has totaled 9.5 sacks and two forced fumbles; linebacker Jaishawn Barham has totaled four sacks, 10 tackles for loss and one forced fumble; fellow linebacker Cole Sullivan has reeled in three interceptions.

Michigan hosts Ohio State on Saturday (12 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). "Big Noon Kickoff" goes live from Ann Arbor at 9 a.m. ET.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!