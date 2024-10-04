College Football
Duke at Georgia Tech: Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick

Updated Oct. 4, 2024 3:23 p.m. ET

Oddsmakers give the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-2) the edge when they host the Duke Blue Devils (5-0) on Saturday, October 5, 2024 in a matchup between ACC foes at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Georgia Tech is favored by 9.5 points. The contest has an over/under of 53.5 points.

The Yellow Jackets lost against the Louisville Cardinals in their last game, 31-19. Against the North Carolina Tar Heels in their most recent game, the Blue Devils won 21-20.

Join Gambling expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica and former NFL Offensive Lineman Geoff Schwartz as they reveal their best bets of CFB week 6, choosing Minnesota vs. USC and Georgia Tech vs. Duke

Georgia Tech vs. Duke Game Information & Odds

  • When: Saturday, October 5, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: ACC Network
  • Live Box Score on FOX Sports

Georgia Tech vs Duke Betting Information updated as of October 4, 2024, 2:48 p.m. ET.
FavoriteSpread (Odds)Favorite MoneylineUnderdog MoneylineTotalOver MoneylineUnder Moneyline
Georgia Tech-9.5 (-111)-348+27053.5-106-117

Georgia Tech vs. Duke Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Duke (+9.5)  
  • Pick OU: Under (53.5) 
  • Prediction: Duke 28, Georgia Tech 21

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Chris Fallica:

Duke is 5-0, but the Blue Devils have had some challenges. They had a double overtime win at Northwestern, a five-point win against UConn and a 20-point comeback against North Carolina. So, eventually, the coin flip is gonna go the other way. Tech has been off since a loss at Louisville, where the score really didn't do justice as to how close that game was. I laid 7 earlier in the week, and as long as it's under 10, I'd still feel good about the Jackets putting up a big number here. 

PICK: Georgia Tech (-9) to win by more than 9 points

Georgia Tech vs. Duke Betting Insights

  • Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Yellow Jackets 32, Blue Devils 22.
  • The Yellow Jackets have a 77.7% chance to win this meeting based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Blue Devils have a 27.0% implied probability.
  • Georgia Tech has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
  • Duke has won two games against the spread this year.

Georgia Tech vs. Duke: Head-to-Head

  • In their past two head-to-head bouts, Georgia Tech has defeated Duke two times.
  • The two teams have never hit the over on the point total while sharing a split 1-1 record in their matchups against the spread.
  • In their last two head-to-head matchups, Georgia Tech has tallied 54 points against Duke, while giving up only 47 points.

Georgia Tech vs. Duke: 2024 Stats Comparison

 Georgia TechDuke
Off. Points per Game (Rank)33 (33)28.8 (56)
Def. Points per Game (Rank)20.4 (61)16.2 (37)
Turnovers Allowed (Rank)2 (5)6 (64)
Turnovers Forced (Rank)2 (127)9 (16)

Georgia Tech 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Haynes KingQB1,274 YDS (73.9%) / 6 TD / 1 INT
206 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 41.2 RUSH YPG
Jamal HaynesRB238 YDS / 5 TD / 47.6 YPG / 4.1 YPC
10 REC / 52 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 10.4 REC YPG
Malik RutherfordWR29 REC / 398 YDS / 2 TD / 79.6 YPG
Eric Singleton Jr.WR21 REC / 338 YDS / 1 TD / 67.6 YPG
Kyle EffordLB32 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
Ahmari HarveyDB22 TKL / 1 TFL
Trenilyas TatumLB15 TKL / 4 TFL / 1 SACK
Omar DanielsDB13 TKL / 0 TFL

Duke 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Maalik MurphyQB1,225 YDS (60.5%) / 12 TD / 4 INT
Star ThomasRB480 YDS / 3 TD / 96 YPG / 4.8 YPC
4 REC / 86 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 17.2 REC YPG
Jordan MooreWR28 REC / 420 YDS / 3 TD / 84 YPG
Eli PancolWR18 REC / 231 YDS / 4 TD / 46.2 YPG
Alex HowardLB29 TKL / 4 TFL / 3 SACK
Cameron BergeronLB17 TKL / 5 TFL / 1.5 SACK
Wesley WilliamsDL12 TKL / 3 TFL / 2.5 SACK
Terry MooreDB12 TKL / 1 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

