Duke at Georgia Tech: Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick
Oddsmakers give the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-2) the edge when they host the Duke Blue Devils (5-0) on Saturday, October 5, 2024 in a matchup between ACC foes at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Georgia Tech is favored by 9.5 points. The contest has an over/under of 53.5 points.
The Yellow Jackets lost against the Louisville Cardinals in their last game, 31-19. Against the North Carolina Tar Heels in their most recent game, the Blue Devils won 21-20.
Georgia Tech vs. Duke Game Information & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 5, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ACC Network
|Favorite
|Spread (Odds)
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Moneyline
|Under Moneyline
|Georgia Tech
|-9.5 (-111)
|-348
|+270
|53.5
|-106
|-117
Georgia Tech vs. Duke Prediction
- Pick ATS: Duke (+9.5)
- Pick OU: Under (53.5)
- Prediction: Duke 28, Georgia Tech 21
Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.
Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Chris Fallica:
Duke is 5-0, but the Blue Devils have had some challenges. They had a double overtime win at Northwestern, a five-point win against UConn and a 20-point comeback against North Carolina. So, eventually, the coin flip is gonna go the other way. Tech has been off since a loss at Louisville, where the score really didn't do justice as to how close that game was. I laid 7 earlier in the week, and as long as it's under 10, I'd still feel good about the Jackets putting up a big number here.
PICK: Georgia Tech (-9) to win by more than 9 points
Georgia Tech vs. Duke Betting Insights
- Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Yellow Jackets 32, Blue Devils 22.
- The Yellow Jackets have a 77.7% chance to win this meeting based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Blue Devils have a 27.0% implied probability.
- Georgia Tech has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- Duke has won two games against the spread this year.
Georgia Tech vs. Duke: Head-to-Head
- In their past two head-to-head bouts, Georgia Tech has defeated Duke two times.
- The two teams have never hit the over on the point total while sharing a split 1-1 record in their matchups against the spread.
- In their last two head-to-head matchups, Georgia Tech has tallied 54 points against Duke, while giving up only 47 points.
Georgia Tech vs. Duke: 2024 Stats Comparison
|Georgia Tech
|Duke
|Off. Points per Game (Rank)
|33 (33)
|28.8 (56)
|Def. Points per Game (Rank)
|20.4 (61)
|16.2 (37)
|Turnovers Allowed (Rank)
|2 (5)
|6 (64)
|Turnovers Forced (Rank)
|2 (127)
|9 (16)
Georgia Tech 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Haynes King
|QB
|1,274 YDS (73.9%) / 6 TD / 1 INT
206 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 41.2 RUSH YPG
|Jamal Haynes
|RB
|238 YDS / 5 TD / 47.6 YPG / 4.1 YPC
10 REC / 52 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 10.4 REC YPG
|Malik Rutherford
|WR
|29 REC / 398 YDS / 2 TD / 79.6 YPG
|Eric Singleton Jr.
|WR
|21 REC / 338 YDS / 1 TD / 67.6 YPG
|Kyle Efford
|LB
|32 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
|Ahmari Harvey
|DB
|22 TKL / 1 TFL
|Trenilyas Tatum
|LB
|15 TKL / 4 TFL / 1 SACK
|Omar Daniels
|DB
|13 TKL / 0 TFL
Duke 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Maalik Murphy
|QB
|1,225 YDS (60.5%) / 12 TD / 4 INT
|Star Thomas
|RB
|480 YDS / 3 TD / 96 YPG / 4.8 YPC
4 REC / 86 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 17.2 REC YPG
|Jordan Moore
|WR
|28 REC / 420 YDS / 3 TD / 84 YPG
|Eli Pancol
|WR
|18 REC / 231 YDS / 4 TD / 46.2 YPG
|Alex Howard
|LB
|29 TKL / 4 TFL / 3 SACK
|Cameron Bergeron
|LB
|17 TKL / 5 TFL / 1.5 SACK
|Wesley Williams
|DL
|12 TKL / 3 TFL / 2.5 SACK
|Terry Moore
|DB
|12 TKL / 1 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
