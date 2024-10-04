College Football Duke at Georgia Tech: Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick Updated Oct. 4, 2024 3:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Oddsmakers give the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-2) the edge when they host the Duke Blue Devils (5-0) on Saturday, October 5, 2024 in a matchup between ACC foes at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Georgia Tech is favored by 9.5 points. The contest has an over/under of 53.5 points.

The Yellow Jackets lost against the Louisville Cardinals in their last game, 31-19. Against the North Carolina Tar Heels in their most recent game, the Blue Devils won 21-20.



Georgia Tech vs. Duke Game Information & Odds

When: Saturday, October 5, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in Atlanta, Georgia

TV: ACC Network

Live Box Score on FOX Sports

Georgia Tech vs Duke Betting Information updated as of October 4, 2024, 2:48 p.m. ET. Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline Georgia Tech -9.5 (-111) -348 +270 53.5 -106 -117

Georgia Tech vs. Duke Prediction

Pick ATS: Duke (+9.5)

Pick OU: Under (53.5)

Prediction: Duke 28, Georgia Tech 21

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.



Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Chris Fallica:

Duke is 5-0, but the Blue Devils have had some challenges. They had a double overtime win at Northwestern, a five-point win against UConn and a 20-point comeback against North Carolina. So, eventually, the coin flip is gonna go the other way. Tech has been off since a loss at Louisville, where the score really didn't do justice as to how close that game was. I laid 7 earlier in the week, and as long as it's under 10, I'd still feel good about the Jackets putting up a big number here.

PICK: Georgia Tech (-9) to win by more than 9 points

Georgia Tech vs. Duke Betting Insights

Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Yellow Jackets 32, Blue Devils 22.

The Yellow Jackets have a 77.7% chance to win this meeting based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Blue Devils have a 27.0% implied probability.

Georgia Tech has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

Duke has won two games against the spread this year.

Georgia Tech vs. Duke: Head-to-Head

In their past two head-to-head bouts, Georgia Tech has defeated Duke two times.

The two teams have never hit the over on the point total while sharing a split 1-1 record in their matchups against the spread.

In their last two head-to-head matchups, Georgia Tech has tallied 54 points against Duke, while giving up only 47 points.

Georgia Tech vs. Duke: 2024 Stats Comparison

Georgia Tech Duke Off. Points per Game (Rank) 33 (33) 28.8 (56) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 20.4 (61) 16.2 (37) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 2 (5) 6 (64) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 2 (127) 9 (16)

Georgia Tech 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Haynes King QB 1,274 YDS (73.9%) / 6 TD / 1 INT

206 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 41.2 RUSH YPG Jamal Haynes RB 238 YDS / 5 TD / 47.6 YPG / 4.1 YPC

10 REC / 52 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 10.4 REC YPG Malik Rutherford WR 29 REC / 398 YDS / 2 TD / 79.6 YPG Eric Singleton Jr. WR 21 REC / 338 YDS / 1 TD / 67.6 YPG Kyle Efford LB 32 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK Ahmari Harvey DB 22 TKL / 1 TFL Trenilyas Tatum LB 15 TKL / 4 TFL / 1 SACK Omar Daniels DB 13 TKL / 0 TFL

Duke 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Maalik Murphy QB 1,225 YDS (60.5%) / 12 TD / 4 INT Star Thomas RB 480 YDS / 3 TD / 96 YPG / 4.8 YPC

4 REC / 86 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 17.2 REC YPG Jordan Moore WR 28 REC / 420 YDS / 3 TD / 84 YPG Eli Pancol WR 18 REC / 231 YDS / 4 TD / 46.2 YPG Alex Howard LB 29 TKL / 4 TFL / 3 SACK Cameron Bergeron LB 17 TKL / 5 TFL / 1.5 SACK Wesley Williams DL 12 TKL / 3 TFL / 2.5 SACK Terry Moore DB 12 TKL / 1 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD

