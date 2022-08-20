College Football FOX's College Football Fan Vote: Big 12 dominates Elite Eight 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

FOX's College Football Fan Vote competition is heating up!

The social media challenge, which assumes the mission of finding the best fan base in college football, is one step closer to crowning a winner, as the final few rounds get underway.

It all started with 64 teams that were divided into four regions and seeded from 1 to 16. Teams advanced to the next round based on the number of fan votes each team received on Twitter in a given matchup.

Voting opened on Aug. 10, followed by the Round of 32 on Aug. 15 and the Sweet Sixteen on Aug. 17.

As of Friday, the Fan Vote is now down to the Elite Eight, and the remaining teams are Oklahoma, West Virginia, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Houston and Cincinnati.

That's right. Every team left is a current — or future — member of the Big 12. Houston and Cincinnati are currently in the AAC but are set to join the Big 12 in 2023.

Texas Tech took down 2-seed LSU to lock in its spot in the Elite Eight, while West Virginia, Iowa State and Oklahoma topped 3-seeds Michigan State, Ohio State and Penn State, respectively.

Cincinnati beat out 8-seed Virginia Tech, Houston bested 9-seed Utah, and Baylor dropped 13-seed Boise State.

Meanwhile, after nearly 44,000 votes, Oklahoma State beat out Kansas State by 0.1% to advance.

Elite Eight voting starts Monday at 1 p.m. ET on @CFBONFOX and features four heavy-hitting matchups:

(13) Cincinnati vs. (10) Iowa State

(9) Oklahoma State vs. (11) Texas Tech

(2) Oklahoma vs. (9) Baylor

(7) West Virginia vs. (12) Houston

Happy voting, and may the best college football fan base win!

Stay tuned for updates.

