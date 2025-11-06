FOX Super 6 Contest: Geoff Schwartz's College Football Week 11 Picks, Predictions

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching college football Week 11 with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the college football Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on college football Week 11.

1. Which team will have the MOST PASSING YARDS this week?

No. 19 USC Trojans, TCU Horned Frogs, No. 8 Texas Tech Red Raiders, No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

TCU should have the easiest matchup of this group. "Should" being the operative word, here. The Horned Frogs are hosting the 5-4 Cyclones, and Iowa State's total defense in 2025 ranks about average (or worse).

Prediction: TCU Horned Frogs

2. Which of the following will occur?

Jeremiah Smith 1+ TD Score, Fernando Mendoza 3+ TD passes, No. 19 Missouri wins vs. No. 3 Texas A&M, None

Jeremiah Smith to score at least one touchdown is the easiest choice. However, if you want to live on the edge and go Mendoza 3+ TDs, I'd understand that, too. But Smith should get into the end zone relatively easily as the Buckeyes face the Boilermakers.

Prediction: Jeremiah Smith 1+ TD Score

3. Rank the following by who will score the MOST POINTS this week (highest to lowest):

The Citadel Bulldogs, Army Black Knights, Navy Midshipmen, Air Force Falcons

That Navy-Notre Dame matchup could get interesting. At the very least, we're about to find out if the Midshipmen are as good as their 7-1 record. I'll put Navy at the beginning of this list. And poor Citadel facing Ole Miss this weekend. The Bulldogs might not even get into the red zone, much less the end zone.

Prediction: Navy, Army, Air Force, Citadel

4. Which player will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS this week?

Emmett Johnson, Ahmad Hardy, Blake Horvath, Jeremiyah Love

I'm not 100 percent sold on Missouri pulling the upset against A&M, but I am sold on the Tigers offense. It's been one of the best in college football all year. And they've got home field this week.

Prediction: Ahmad Hardy

5. How many total points will be scored in the Indiana/Penn State game?

2-47, 47-54, 54-60, 60-65+

Fireworks at (not so) Happy Valley for Big Noon Kickoff? Well, maybe for the Hoosiers. On second thought, I have to give it up to the Nittany Lions for keeping it somewhat close against Ohio State before the half in Week 10. Maybe they do it again in Week 11.

Prediction: 47-54

6. What will be the outcome of this BIG TEN battle on FOX?

No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers win by 15 points or more OR Penn State win, tie or lose by 14 points or fewer

Last week, I backed Penn State to keep it close against Ohio State, and the Nittany Lions were able to do that for one half. Because they fell apart in quarters three and four, I can't get fooled two weeks in a row.

Prediction: No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers win by 15 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Indiana Hoosiers 35, Penn State Nittany Lions 10

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .