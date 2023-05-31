College Football FOX Sports' college football schedule highlights: Colorado-TCU, Ohio State-Michigan, more Updated May. 31, 2023 5:51 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

LOS ANGELES — FOX Sports on Wednesday announced select games for its 2023 college football schedule, featuring top games from the Big Ten, Big 12, Mountain West and Pac-12 conferences.

For the second season, "Big Noon Kickoff" travels each week to college football's top games, previewing the day's best matchups from campuses across the nation at 10 a.m. ET on FOX. The show is followed by "Big Noon Saturday," the network's premier matchup each week and the most-watched regular season college football window across any network for two consecutive seasons.

Noon is ‘Prime’ time

In Week 1 (Saturday, Sept. 2), "Big Noon" heads to TCU and the national runner-up takes on Colorado and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who will be making his coaching debut with the Buffaloes.

Week 2 (Sept. 9) is highlighted by another highly anticipated coaching matchup when Coach Prime takes on new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule in Boulder.

In Week 3's matchup (Sept. 16), Penn State faces off against Illinois in a showdown from Champaign.

Rivalries heat up the fall schedule

In Week 11, Michigan travels to Penn State for a highly anticipated rivalry matchup from State College.

FOX Sports' regular season concludes on Thanksgiving weekend with the most heated rivalry in sports, as the Wolverines host Ohio State on Saturday, Nov. 25. "The Game" is part of an epic weekend of college football programming on FOX and FS1, which also includes a Black Friday triple-header featuring TCU at Oklahoma, Air Force at Boise State, and Oregon State at Oregon.

Where to watch

College football on FOX, FS1, FS2 and BTN is also simulcast on the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com.

FOX Sports' confirmed 2023 fall college football schedule is available here and below. The remainder of the schedule will be announced as the season progresses.

2023 FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE*

*Remainder of FOX Sports’ college football schedule to be announced as the season progresses.

(All Times ET)

Saturday, Aug. 26

7 p.m.: Ohio at San Diego State on FS1

Thursday, Aug. 31

7 p.m., Kent State at UCF on FS1

8 p.m., Nebraska at Minnesota on FOX

Friday, Sept. 1

7 p.m., Central Michigan at Michigan State, on FS1

Saturday, Sept. 2

10 a.m., Big Noon Kickoff on FOX

12 p.m., Colorado at TCU on FOX

12 p.m., Utah State at Iowa on FS1

12 p.m., Fresno State at Purdue on BTN

3:30 p.m., Rice at Texas on FOX

3:30 p.m., Buffalo at Wisconsin on FS1

3:30 p.m., Towson at Maryland on BTN

7 p.m., UTSA at Houston on FS1

7:30 p.m., Toledo at Illinois on BTN

10:15 p.m., Sam Houston at BYU on FS1

Friday, Sept. 8

TBD, Indiana State at Indiana on BTN

Saturday, Sept. 9

10 a.m., Big Noon Kickoff on FOX

12 p.m., Nebraska at Colorado on FOX

3:30 p.m., Iowa at Iowa St. on FOX

7 p.m., Oregon at Texas Tech on FOX

10:30 p.m., Stanford at USC on FOX

12 p.m., Troy at K-State on FS1

7 p.m., UCF at Boise St. on FS1

10:30 p.m., Oklahoma St. at Arizona St. on FS1

12 p.m., Youngstown State at Ohio State on BTN

3:30 p.m., Richmond at Michigan State on BTN

3:30 p.m., UTEP at Northwestern on BTN

7:30 p.m., Eastern Michigan at Minnesota on BTN

7:30 p.m., Temple at Rutgers on BTN

Friday, Sept. 15

7 p.m., Virginia at Maryland on FS1

Saturday, Sept. 16

10 a.m., Big Noon Kickoff on FOX

12 p.m., Penn St. at Illinois on FOX

4 p.m., Western Kentucky at Ohio St. on FOX

8 p.m., TCU at Houston on FOX

12 p.m., North Dakota at Boise St. on FS1

3:30 p.m., San Diego St. at Oregon St. on FS1

7 p.m., Northern Illinois at Nebraska on FS1

10:30 p.m., Fresno St. at Arizona St. on FS1

12 p.m., Georgia Southern at Wisconsin on BTN

12 p.m., Louisville vs. Indiana (Lucas Oil Stadium) on BTN

3:30 p.m., Western Michigan at Iowa on BTN

3:30 p.m., Virginia Tech at Rutgers on BTN

7:30 p.m., Bowling Green at Michigan on BTN

Friday, Sept. 22

7 p.m., Wisconsin at Purdue on FS1

10:30 p.m., Air Force at San José St. on FS1

Friday, Sept. 29

9 p.m., Utah at Oregon St. on FS1

Friday, Oct. 6

8 p.m., Nebraska at Illinois on FS1

Thursday, Oct. 12

7 p.m., West Virginia at Houston on FS1

Thursday, Nov. 2

7 p.m., TCU at Texas Tech on FS1

Friday, Nov. 10

10:45 p.m., Wyoming at UNLV on FS1

Saturday, Nov. 11

10 a.m., Big Noon Kickoff on FOX

12 p.m., Michigan at Penn St. on FOX

Friday, Nov. 17

10:30 p.m., Colorado at Washington St. on FS1

Friday, Nov. 24

12 p.m., TCU at Oklahoma on FOX

8:30 p.m., Oregon St. at Oregon on FOX

4 p.m., Air Force at Boise St. on FS1

Saturday, Nov. 25

9 a.m., Big Noon Kickoff on FOX

12 p.m., Ohio St. at Michigan on FOX

Saturday, Dec. 2

3 p.m., Mountain West Championship on FOX

6:30 p.m., Big Ten Championship Pregame on FOX

8 p.m., Big Ten Championship on FOX

