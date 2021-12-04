College Football FOX Bet Super 6: Conference championship picks to win $25,000 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

There’s nothing better than Championship Weekend.

The drama on the field is matched only by the suspense off it about who will make the College Football Playoff. And with this season having three spots up for grabs — Georgia can likely pass go and head straight to the CFP — and a high volatility index, expect the unexpected.

Can Alabama somehow piece it together and play well enough against the Bulldogs to win the SEC and secure a spot? Does Cincinnati make history as the first Group of 5 team to crack the bracket? Is Oklahoma State this year’s Cinderella and can they use defense to win a Big 12 title? Finally, will the Big Ten story be "Hail To The Victors" if Michigan wins Saturday in Indianapolis?

Here are the games for Championship Saturday and how we see them.

Here are the games for Championship Saturday and how we see them.

No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

The first step of the puzzle takes place at high noon – 11 central- at Jerry world. It’s a pretty simple scenario for the Cowboys – win and the path to the College Football Playoff likely lies in having one of the non-Georgia teams ahead of it (Michigan, Cincinnati, Alabama) fall in the conference championship game. Lose and the Big XII is likely shut out of the field unless the committee decides to vault the Bears ahead of 11-1 Notre Dame. Jaylen Warren was huge for Oklahoma State in the 24-14 win over the Bears in early October, rushing for 125 yards and two touchdowns in the win. The Cowboys showed they can win a shutout last week. This one figures to be lower scoring – right up their alley. Prediction: Oklahoma State by 10-14 points

Utah State vs. No. 19 San Diego State (3 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

The winner goes to the LA Bowl in two weeks of this one. The Aztecs have flown under the radar- that’s not unusual for the Mountain West leaders, though. Forced to play this year in Carson for the construction of Aztec Stadium on the site of the former Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego. The first meeting between these two schools this year. One thing that San Diego State does extremely well stops the run- holding opponents to just 78.7 yards on the ground per game. Utah State quarterback Logan Bonner has thrown for 3,000 yards and an impressive 32 touchdown, 10 interception slash line. Prediction: San Diego State by 5-6 points

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 Alabama (4 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Normally, the marquee game of championship weekend and is the only one that features two teams currently in the Top 4. However, the gap between Georgia and Alabama feels pretty wide- especially considering how the Tide played last week for 55 minutes at Auburn. The Georgia defense will be able to contain Bryce Young and the Alabama offense. If that happens, Bulldogs get to exorcise the Bama demons that seem to haunt them around Atlanta every December or so. And Alabama will be relegated to a New Year’s Six, non-playoff bowl. Prediction: Georgia by 15-21.

No. 21 Houston @ No. 4 Cincinnati (4 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

The sneaky game of the weekend. Everyone just assumes that Cincinnati will win the American and spend the next 20 hours campaigning to make sure they don’t get left out. Desmond Ridder has thrown for 3,000 yards and 27 touchdowns, but he has to worry about Houston cornerback Marcus Jones who has a nation-leading five-interception. If Clayton Tune can keep away from throwing any big interceptions — and the Houston quarterback has been good at that for most of the season — the Cougars have a shot. Prediction: Houston by 3-4 points

No. 15 Pittsburgh vs. No. 16 Wake Forest (8 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Wait a minute: The ACC can have a championship game without Clemson? New blood arrives in Charlotte, as does a potential Heisman finalist in Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, who has 40 touchdowns and just seven interceptions with over 4,000 yards passing. The Pitt offense, however, isn’t the only one that’s impressive in this one. Shane Hartman and the Demon Deacons are averaging 42.9 points this year — just a hair better than Pitt’s 42.8. First to 40 wins this one. Prediction: Pittsburgh by 7-10 points

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 13 Iowa (8 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

The scene in Ann Arbor last Saturday afternoon after the Wolverines upset of the Buckeyes was what college football was all about. Snow, running games, field-stormings — it had it all. But here’s the biggest question for the Wolverines this week- can they put that in the past? We’ve seen emotional wins in the Big Ten lead to resounding thuds this year; look no further than Iowa after beating Penn State. (That feels like forever ago, doesn't it?)

The one neutralizer is that Michigan’s pass rush with Aidan Hutchinson going crazy. Iowa will have quarterback Spencer Petras back for the full game at quarterback. It may not be enough. Prediction: Michigan by 7-10 points

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars, including a $10,000 prize on the Big Noon Kickoff game of the week, the weekly College Football Saturday contest and, of course, the Sunday NFL Challenge.

