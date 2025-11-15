College Football
Forget QBs: Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez Just Made His Heisman Case
Updated Nov. 15, 2025 9:31 p.m. ET

There's no shortage of quarterbacks being touted as this year's Heisman favorite. So, with that in mind, Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire made sure his Heisman hopeful enjoyed some of that spotlight.

No. 6 Texas Tech dominated UCF in a 48-9 rout on Saturday, highlighted by linebacker Jacob Rodriguez scoring his first career offensive touchdown on a 2-yard run in the first quarter — and celebrating with the classic Heisman pose. As if Rodriguez wasn’t already considered a do-it-all defender, the standout senior also added nine tackles (eight solo), one interception, and a pass breakup in another big-time performance.

When asked postgame why he subbed Rodriguez in for QB Behren Morton, McGuire's answer was simple: To put some more respect on his guy's name as a potential Heisman Trophy finalist.

"Everybody is talking about quarterbacks for Heisman. So, we put him at quarterback today, he scored a touchdown," McGuire said to FOX Sports college football reporter Josh Sims.

Following Week 11, Rodriguez was not among the top candidates in Heisman odds. With the finalist list still taking shape as the season nears its end, that could change. Rodriguez entered Week 12 receiving strong praise from FOX Sports college football analyst and former Heisman winner Robert Griffin III as the favorite for the award.

It remains to be seen where Rodriguez will ultimately land in the Heisman race, but performances like Saturday’s only add to what has been a stellar season for arguably the nation’s top linebacker. His showing against UCF also made him just the sixth player in the past 10 years to record an interception and a rushing touchdown in the same game.

With 100 tackles, seven forced fumbles, and a rushing touchdown, Rodriguez isn’t just putting up numbers — he’s making a statement to the Heisman voters.

