College Football
Heisman Rankings: Defensive Star Leads Robert Griffin III's List
College Football

Heisman Rankings: Defensive Star Leads Robert Griffin III's List

Updated Nov. 12, 2025 2:24 p.m. ET

Could a defensive player win this year's Heisman Trophy? According to Robert Griffin III, it's very possible.

The FOX Sports analyst and 2011 Heisman Trophy winner shared his latest list of Heisman front-runners, with Texas Tech standout linebacker Jacob Rodriguez making a surprise rise to No. 1.

While Griffin praised Rodriguez as one of the best players in college football, he also made sure to show love to his fellow quarterbacks, particularly Fernando Mendoza. The Indiana quarterback turned heads last weekend after his game-winning touchdown pass to wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. against Penn State.

Here's a complete look at RGIII's Heisman front-runners heading into Week 12.

1. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

RGIII on Rodriguez: "The Heisman isn't just about numbers, but Jacob Rodriguez has the numbers. He's got 88 total tackles, seven forced fumbles, five pass deflections, two fumble recoveries and three interceptions.

"Is Jacob Rodriguez one of the best players in the country? Absolutely. He should be in New York at the Heisman ceremony. The other thing about the Heisman is the story, and Jacob Rodriguez's story is phenomenal.

"Jacob Rodriguez is very deserving to be at No. 1 on our list for the Heisman Trophy."

2.  Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

RGIII on Mendoza: "If there was ever a Heisman moment that I've seen, it was that moment right there for Fernando Mendoza and his brother, Omar Cooper Jr., hitting him with that HBO: Help a brother out. 'I'm getting hit in the face, I'm gonna make this throw, I'm gonna give you a chance. Can you make the play?' And they made the play. Beyond impressed from what I saw from them. … I wouldn't fight you if you put him at one."

3. Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

4. Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

5. Marcel Reed, QB, Texas A&M

6. Haynes King, QB, Georgia Tech

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State, Indiana On Top; Texas Tech Jumps Up

College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State, Indiana On Top; Texas Tech Jumps Up

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL Scores
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes