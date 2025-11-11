Heisman Rankings: Defensive Star Leads Robert Griffin III's List

Could a defensive player win this year's Heisman Trophy? According to Robert Griffin III, it's very possible.

The FOX Sports analyst and 2011 Heisman Trophy winner shared his latest list of Heisman front-runners, with Texas Tech standout linebacker Jacob Rodriguez making a surprise rise to No. 1.

While Griffin praised Rodriguez as one of the best players in college football , he also made sure to show love to his fellow quarterbacks, particularly Fernando Mendoza. The Indiana quarterback turned heads last weekend after his game-winning touchdown pass to wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. against Penn State.

Here's a complete look at RGIII's Heisman front-runners heading into Week 12.

RGIII on Rodriguez: "The Heisman isn't just about numbers, but Jacob Rodriguez has the numbers. He's got 88 total tackles, seven forced fumbles, five pass deflections, two fumble recoveries and three interceptions.

"Is Jacob Rodriguez one of the best players in the country? Absolutely. He should be in New York at the Heisman ceremony. The other thing about the Heisman is the story, and Jacob Rodriguez's story is phenomenal.

"Jacob Rodriguez is very deserving to be at No. 1 on our list for the Heisman Trophy."

RGIII on Mendoza: "If there was ever a Heisman moment that I've seen, it was that moment right there for Fernando Mendoza and his brother, Omar Cooper Jr., hitting him with that HBO: Help a brother out. 'I'm getting hit in the face, I'm gonna make this throw, I'm gonna give you a chance. Can you make the play?' And they made the play. Beyond impressed from what I saw from them. … I wouldn't fight you if you put him at one."

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !