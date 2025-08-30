College Football Feel the Hype: Ohio State Drops the Mic with Week 1’s Best Hype Video Updated Aug. 30, 2025 12:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

As the college football season kicks off, teams aren’t just bringing their A-game on the field — they’re turning up the volume off it, too. From jaw-dropping visuals to heart-pounding music, hype videos have become an essential part of the game-day experience.

Last year, it was a USC hype video that started it all and won an Emmy, so the sky is the limit for hype videos this year.

Here are the top hype videos heading into Week 1 of the college football season:

Of course, the Buckeyes brought the heat for the best matchup of the week.

Labeling this as "Vol. 1" lets us know that we are in for an amazing season of hype videos. The grainy, black-and-white video is eye-catching from the jump and brings us right back to the Buckeyes' national title victory. The image of players laying down actual crimson bricks is powerful and unique, as we move to a must-see rendering of Ohio Stadium.

Another really exciting and effective moment is at the 1:26 mark, when we travel through the helmet, into the clouds, through the O, and into the huddle. The quality of practice footage felt cinematic and well shot.

This is the perfect video to get fans hype ahead of the biggest Week 1 matchup.

When Armegis Spearman tells you to wake up, you wake up. It's hard to believe he is a former player and not a voice-over actor. Not only did this video include work from the previous year, but halfway through, it gives fans a look back to see how the former Ole Miss greats got the program here. Some of the top moments shown are the 1977 win over Notre Dame, the 2009 Cotton Bowl against Texas Tech, and an intimidating-looking Archie Manning.

Clemson focused on the matchup with LSU, calling attention to their own Death Valley, aka Memorial Stadium. Remembering the history of the nickname is fitting, since LSU fans began referring to Tiger Stadium as their own Death Valley a decade later. There were some exciting transitions throughout the back half of the video that made the crowd shots and player highlights even more exciting to watch.

Oregon took this week as an opportunity to drop their season trailer. Voiced by former Ducks safety Verone McKinley III, this video feels on brand to who they are in the textures, graphics, and deep connection to the Nike brand. The video showcases the natural landscape of Oregon, showing the players out on the trails. The switch at the :45 mark keeps the same vibe but brings us an electric feel, with the green lasers and lights of the stadium. The rock music feels like a perfect fit, while being so different from what most teams lean toward. The best part of the video comes at 1:40 when they take us into night mode.

HONORABLE MENTION

Week 1: Reintegration.

The theme, the music, the visuals. This hype video is fantastic.

Not only is this video impeccably made, but there are little Vol Easter eggs throughout. Noah Halford with the Vols Creative team also posted a video showing how this was 3D animated, which is an incredibly impressive look behind the curtain.

