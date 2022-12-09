College Football Fans give Deion Sanders standing ovation, chants at Colorado basketball game 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Deion Sanders has been Colorado's head coach for less than a week, but the Coach Prime effect has already taken hold in Boulder.

Sanders and his son Shedeur Sanders, who is expected to follow his father to Colorado from Jackson State via the transfer portal, arrived at a Colorado men's basketball game versus rival Colorado State on Thursday to a raucous standing ovation.

Sanders won over Colorado fans even further when he purposefully avoided fist-bumping a Colorado State fan on the way to his seat.

"Already more awareness than (Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel) Hackett showed all year," one fan commented.

The love-fest for the NFL legend did not stop there. During a timeout on the court, the crowd at CU Events Center broke into a massive "Dei-on San-ders" chant, which became a loud roar after the man himself stood up and pumped his fist in acknowledgment.

Sanders is tasked with breathing new life into what has been one of the worst programs in the Power 5 over the past two seasons. Colorado finished 1-11 this past year, firing previous head coach Karl Dorell after an 0-5 start.

