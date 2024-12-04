College Football Early signing day: Top 10 2025 college football recruiting classes Updated Dec. 4, 2024 8:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Early signing day is here!

Wednesday marked the first day of the early three-day signing window, in which recruits in the Class of 2025 can sign their letters of intent to officially commit to where they'll play college football. The three-day signing window concludes on Friday.

As the early signing day has gained prominence in recent years, more top prospects have signed their letters of intent in December rather than waiting for national signing day later in February. As of Wednesday afternoon, all but a few top 50 prospects in 247 Sports' national composite ranking have signed their letter of intent.

There's still one prospect in the top 50 who has yet to commit, defensive tackle Justus Terry (No. 10 in 247 Sports' composite ranking), and other unsigned prospects could theoretically still flip their commitments. But the recruiting rankings for the Class of 2025 are mostly set. So, let's take a look at the top 10 recruiting classes in the Class of 2025, via 247 Sports' composite ranking.

1. Texas (24 commits)

5-star signees/commits: 4 (S Jonah Williams, WR Kaliq Lockett, EDGE Lance Jackson, WR Jaime Ffrench; all signed)

4-star signees/commits: 14 (ATH Michael Terry III, S Kade Phillips, TE Nick Townsend, CB Graceson Littleton, LB Elijah Barnes, WR Daylan McCutcheon ranked in 247's top-100 composite prospects; all signed)

3-star signees/commits: 6

Composite score: 306.67

As of Wednesday afternoon, Steve Sarkisian's program has the top haul in the 2025 recruiting class. Jonah Williams is the highest-ranked prospect in its class, ranking as the eighth-best prospect in 247's top-100 composite rankings. Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench were both ranked among the top seven wide receivers in 247's composite rankings as they'll likely catch passes from Arch Manning in the foreseeable future. Michael Terry III, meanwhile, was a two-way star in high school and could also factor into Texas' offense.

Texas will almost certainly make the College Football Playoff as it boasts one of the deepest rosters in the sport. Even though the Longhorns should expect some turnover at season's end, the 2025 recruiting class should help Sarkisian keep Texas among the game's elite for some time to come.

2. Alabama (22 commits)

5-star signees/commits: 4 (QB Keelon Russell, IOL Michaell Carroll, CB Dijon Lee, signed; OT Ty Haywood committed)

4-star signees/commits: 14 (OT Jackson Lloyd, RB Akylin Dear, EDGE Justin Hill, S Ivan Taylor, CB Chuck McDonald ranked in 247's top-100 composite prospects; all signed)

3-star signees/commits: 3

Composite score: 304.69

Kalen DeBoer's first full recruiting class at Alabama is among the best in the nation. Keelon Russell headlines that group, ranking as the second-best prospect in 247's composite rankings. With Russell's signing, Alabama is set to have a dearth of options at quarterback next season, even if Jalen Milroe declares for the draft. The Crimson Tide also flipped four-star receiver Derek Meadows from LSU late on Wednesday, moving their class up to No. 2 in the rankings.

3. Georgia (27 commits)

5-star signees/commits: 5 (LB Zayden Walker, DL Elijah Griffin, TE Elyiss Williams, EDGE Isaiah Gibson, signed; WR Talyn Taylor committed)

4-star signees/commits: 18 (EDGE Darren Ikinnagbon, WR CJ Wiley ranked in 247's top-100 composite prospects; all signed)

3-star signees/commits: 4

Composite score: 302.14

For the ninth straight year, Georgia will have a top-five class in 247's composite rankings.

Kirby Smart was able to rely on in-state talent to fill out this class. Four of the state's top-five prospects (Zayden Walker, Elijah Griffin, Elyiss Williams, Isaiah Gibson) have all signed as of Wednesday, while Georgia's in play to land defensive lineman Justus Terry, who is the other top-five player in the state of Georgia. Griffin, Gibson and Terry are all ranked in the top 10 among 247's composite rankings, making it likely Smart will have another top-end defense.

4. Oregon (21 commits)

5-star signees/commits: 4 (WR Dakorien Moore, CB Na'eem Offord, WR Dallas Wilson, S Trey McNutt; all signed)

4-star signees/commits: 15 (CB Brandon Finney, CB Dorian Brew, OT Douglas Utu, QB Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele, IOL Ziyare Addison ranked in 247's top-100 composite prospects; all signed)

3-star signees/commits: 2

Composite score: 300.60

Oregon has climbed up 247's composite class rankings on the first day of the signing period. It got five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord to flip from Ohio State, giving Oregon the 11th-ranked recruit and the second-best corner prospect in 247's composite rankings. The Ducks also got four-star quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele to flip from Cal and secured the commitment of four-star edge rusher Tobi Haastrup.

In addition, Oregon loaded up at wide receiver, landing the No. 1 (Dakorien Moore) and No. 3 (Dallas Wilson) wide receiver prospects in the Class of 2025.

5. Ohio State (26 commits)

5-star signees/commits: 2 (CB Devin Sanchez, QB Tavien St. Clair; all signed)

4-star signees/commits: 20 (LB Retti Pettijohn, S Faheem Delane, WR Quincy Porter, OT Carter Lowe, EDGE Zion Grady ranked in 247's top-100 composite prospects; all signed)

3-star signees/commits: 4

Composite signees/commits: 297.60

Ohio State's ranking took a hit on Wednesday after losing Offord to Oregon, but Ryan Day is set to bring in another top-five class to Columbus. Devin Sanchez and Tavien St. Clair are each ranked in the top 10 of 247's composite ranking, with St. Clair being viewed by some evaluators as the second-best quarterback in the class.

Ohio State might have also landed the recruit with the best name in the Class of 2025. Four-star running back Bo Jackson, a Cleveland native, was among the 25 players who signed with the Buckeyes as of Wednesday afternoon.

6. Auburn (25 commits)

5-star signees/commits: 1 (QB Deuce Knight, signed)

4-star signees/commits: 16 (EDGE Jared Smith, S Anquon Fegans, WR Derick Smith, S Eric Winters, DL Malik Autry ranked in 247's top-100 composite prospects; all signed)

3-star signees/commits: 8

Composite score: 289.48

Deuce Knight headlines the best recruiting class Auburn's had in quite some time, possibly giving the Tigers a solution at quarterback as they've struggled to replace Bo Nix. Knight was ranked as the fourth-best quarterback prospect in 247's composite ranking.

For Hugh Freeze, this marks the second straight year he's landed a class that ranked in the top 10 in 247's composite ranking as he hopes to continue to rebuild Auburn.

7. Michigan (23 commits)

5-star signees/commits: 2 (OT Andrew Babaloa, QB Bryce Underwood; all signed)

4-star signees/commits: 15 (DL Nathaniel Marshall, WR Andrew Marsh, CB Shamari Earls, TE Andrew Olesh ranked in 247's top-100 composite prospects; all but Olesh have signed)

3-star signees/commits: 6

Composite score: 287.87

Michigan successfully pulled a major coup in late November when it landed the commitment of Bryce Underwood, who is ranked as the No. 1 overall recruit in 247's composite ranking. Underwood's commitment has seemed to cause a positive ripple effect for the Wolverines. Nathaniel Marshall, ranked as the eighth-best defensive lineman in 247's composite ranking, flipped his commitment from Auburn to Michigan, while four-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng committed on Wednesday.

Michigan gets 5-star QB Bryce Underwood, with help of Tom Brady, to flip commitment from LSU

8. LSU (23 commits)

5-star signees/commits: 3 (RB Harlem Berry, CB DJ Pickett, IOL Solomon Thomas; all signed)

4-star signees/commits: 18 (OT Carius Curne, LB Charles Ross ranked in 247's top-100 composite prospects; all signed)

3-star signees/commits: 2

Composite score: 283.57

Brian Kelly's 2025 recruiting class took a hit when Bryce Underwood decommitted as he was one of two five-star prospects (Dakorien Moore) to decommit from LSU during this recruiting cycle. Four-star wide receiver Derek Meadows also flipped to Alabama.

Still, LSU landed another talented haul of players. The Tigers scored a big win Wednesday when five-star offensive lineman Solomon Thomas signed with LSU. Harlem Berry is ranked a top-15 overall prospect and the No. 1 running back recruit in 247's composite rankings. DJ Pickett, ranked as the 12th-best overall prospect and third-best cornerback in 247's composite rankings, also signed with LSU.

9. Texas A&M (25 commits)

5-star signees/commits: 2 (WR Jerome Myles, OT Lamont Rogers; all signed)

4-star signees/commits: 18 (CB Adonyss Currie, DL DJ Sanders, LB Noah Mikhail ranked in 247's top-100 composite prospects; all signed)

3-star signees/commits: 5

Composite score: 283.53

Texas A&M will bring another top-10 recruiting class as part of Mike Elko's first full recruiting cycle as head coach. The Aggies secured the commitments of the top best prospects in their recruiting class in recent days as Jerome Myles and Lamont Rogers rank as the fifth-best players at the respective positions in 247's composite rankings. Texas A&M also replenished its defensive talent with this recruiting haul as Adonyss Currie, DJ Sanders and Noah Mikhail rank in the top 10 at their respective positions.

10. Tennessee (26 commits)

5-star signees/commits: 1 (OT David Sanders Jr., committed)

4-star signees/commits: 15 (DL Isaiah Campbell, WR Travis Smith Jr., QB George MacIntyre, DL Mariyon Dye, TE Da'Saahn Brame ranked in 247's top-100 composite prospects; all signed)

3-star signees/commits: 10

Composite score: 279.26

Late on Wednesday, Tennessee moved ahead of Florida for the No. 10 spot, but there might be a little concern for the Volunteers. Five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. has yet to sign his letter of intent.

Josh Heupel did get signed commitments from several players who are ranked in the top 10 at their position, including defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell (No. 5), quarterback George MacIntyre (No. 10) and tight end Da'Saahn Brame (No. 5). The Vols also flipped four-star linebacker Jadon Perlotte from USC.

