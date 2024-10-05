College Football Down goes the goal posts! Vanderbilt fans celebrate win over Alabama in epic fashion Updated Oct. 5, 2024 11:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

DOWN GOES THE GOAL POSTS!

The celebration was on in Nashville following Vanderbilt's stunning 40-35 win over No. 1-ranked Alabama on Saturday afternoon. Fans stormed the field at FirstBank Stadium and quickly turned their attention to tearing down the goal post, which has become a common celebration when it comes to college football upsets.

But don't think the celebration was going to stop there.

Not only did Vanderbilt fans make it a point to tear down the goal post, but they made it their mission to walk right out of the stadium with it, heading straight toward Broadway Street, famously known as the heart of the country music scene in downtown Nashville.

Check out this incredible aerial view of Vanderbilt students and the goal post making their way downtown with the Nashville skyline in the distance.

Fans eventually reached downtown, passing by Bridgestone Arena, the home of the NHL's Nashville Predators. You can see fans jumping up and down in celebration with the goal post and multiple people filming the scene on their phones as the police cars follow behind.

And finally, for the last hurrah, the goal post made its way through downtown and into the Cumberland River. Check out this video, which shows fans dumping the goal post into the river and then joining in a celebratory cheer!

This is an epic celebration and one that was well deserved as Vanderbilt earned its first win against an AP Top 5 team in program history.

Vanderbilt fans are in for quite a fun night in downtown Nashville!

