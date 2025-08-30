College Football Dave Portnoy: Bryce Underwood Makes Michigan ‘A Threat for the National Title’ Updated Aug. 30, 2025 12:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Dave Portnoy didn't back down during his debut on "Big Noon Kickoff" Saturday, as the Barstool Sports founder took time to spotlight Bryce Underwood — the new starting quarterback at his alma mater, Michigan — despite a raucous crowd of Ohio State fans trying to drown him out.

"Bryce Underwood was the biggest recruit in the offseason," Portnoy said. "He was signed, sealed, delivered to LSU [and] we stole him. … Changes the entire fortune of Michigan."

Dave Portnoy joins "Big Noon Kickoff" to explain why QB Bryce Underwood could make Michigan a national title threat.

Portnoy went on to explain why landing the top-ranked recruit in the nation was such a big deal for his Wolverines, not holding back about Michigan's inability to establish a passing game last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You gotta remember, last year we couldn't throw a forward pass. We had no quarterback. We still beat the crap out of Ohio State. We beat the crap out of Alabama. … In all reports, this guy is a beast. He's like from a different planet.

"If this guy is even half as good as advertised, Michigan is a threat for the national title."

Underwood originally committed to LSU in January 2024 but flipped his commitment to Michigan in November 2024. The 18-year-old's NIL deal has been reported as a $12.5 million package.

A Detroit native, Underwood recently beat out senior Mikey Keene, 22, for the starting job this season.

Underwood and the Wolverines open up the 2025 college football season against New Mexico at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at the Big House.

[MORE: Dave Portnoy Unleashes Michigan Mayhem on BNK Debut, Gets Ohio State Jersey]

Portnoy will join "Big Noon Kickoff" on a regular basis this season, and Barstool Sports will also produce a two-hour daily weekday show, "Wake Up Barstool," on FS1.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Big Ten Michigan Wolverines

What did you think of this story?

share