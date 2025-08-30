College Football Dave Portnoy Unleashes Michigan Mayhem on BNK Debut, Gets Ohio State Jersey Updated Aug. 30, 2025 9:54 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Dave Portnoy made his highly anticipated debut on "Big Noon Kickoff" Saturday morning —and let’s just say, the crowd let him have it.

Dave Portnoy made his "Big Noon Kickoff" debut, greeted by loud boos from the Ohio State crowd.

Stepping onto the set to a thunderous chorus of boos, the Barstool Sports founder didn’t flinch. A die-hard Michigan football fan, Portnoy was enemy No. 1 in Buckeye territory, and he seemed to relish every second once he walked onto the BNK stage.

"I’m not here to troll you," Portnoy said before removing a Big Ten hoodie to reveal a Maize and Blue Michigan shirt with a bold message:

"Still Can’t Beat Michigan."

The crowd erupted again with boos, but Portnoy doubled down.

"You still can't beat us. And I’m not here to troll you. I’m here to root for the Big Ten. And it goes through Ann Arbor. Until you can beat us, it will always go through Ann Arbor."

ADVERTISEMENT

Then came the twist. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, who serves as an analyst on "Big Noon Kickoff," presented Portnoy with a gift: a No. 16 Ohio State jersey with the name "El Presidente" printed on the back.

Of course, Portnoy didn’t miss a beat.

"It looks like some pretty gross colors," Portnoy quipped as he unveiled the gift. "I got a new house that needs some new toilet paper, so this will work perfectly."

The moment was equal parts chaos, comedy, and controversy — and instantly set the tone for his tenure on the show.

Whether you love him or loathe him, one thing’s clear: "Big Noon Kickoff" just got a whole lot louder.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football

What did you think of this story?

share