New FS1 Show 'Wake Up Barstool' to Launch Sept. 2; Here's What to Know

Starting on Sept. 2, sports fans will be able to wake up to FOX Sports and Barstool Sports.

FS1's new weekday morning show, "Wake Up Barstool," will launch this upcoming Tuesday. The two-hour show, produced in collaboration with Barstool Sports, will air weekdays from 8-10 a.m. ET, with an encore edition re-airing at 10 a.m.-noon ET each day.

Several of Barstool Sports' most notable personalities will be a part of the show's rotating cast. Barstool founder Dave Portnoy will appear every Monday. Dan "Big Cat" Katz will appear on every Tuesday edition of the show, while Eric Sollenberger (widely known as "PFT Commenter") will appear on the show every Thursday. Other popular Barstool personalities, such as T-Bob Hebert, Brandon Walker and former NBA All-Star Jason Williams, will also make frequent appearances on "Wake Up Barstool."

Here's the full daily talent lineup for "Wake Up Barstool:"

Monday: Dave Portnoy, Jason Williams, Brandon Walker and Rico Bosco ( for now )

Tuesday: Big Cat, Nick Turani, Eddie Farrer & T-Bob Hebert

Wednesday: Brandon Walker & T-Bob Hebert

Thursday: PFT Commenter, Mark Titus, Jersey Jerry & T-Bob Hebert

Friday: T-Bob Hebert & Rotating Cast

In addition to featuring Barstool personalities, "Wake Up Barstool" will also have interviews with athletes, cultural figures and other FOX Sports talent.

"'Wake Up Barstool' is a great addition to FS1’s daily lineup," FOX Sports president and chief operating officer Mark Silverman, said in a statement. "Barstool has built a passionate audience by speaking to sports fans in a way that’s bold and original. Bringing that voice to mornings gives viewers a fresh, authentic way to start their day."

"Launching ‘Wake Up Barstool’ on FS1 is a huge step for us," Portnoy added. "We’ve built a community that talks about sports the way fans actually do, and now we get to do it every morning on national television. It’s Barstool, unfiltered, the way it’s meant to be."

"Wake Up Barstool" will be the first piece of original programming to air on FS1 each weekday. "The Herd" will continue in its usual noon-3 p.m. ET timeslot, while "First Things First" will air from 3-6 p.m. ET after the show was officially extended by an hour on Monday.

