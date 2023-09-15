College Football Colorado State vs. Colorado Prediction, Odds, Picks Updated Sep. 15, 2023 2:22 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

" Big Noon Kickoff " is returning to Boulder for the second straight week, as the upstart Colorado Buffaloes host the Colorado State Rams between the hedges Saturday night for a huge college football Week 3 matchup.

Colorado has taken the college football world by storm this season, defeating TCU and then Nebraska en route to a 2-0 record and a No. 18 ranking. On the other hand, Colorado State is 0-1 and appears to be vastly overmatched in this contest after getting blown out, 50-24, by the Washington State Cougars in their sole contest this season.

To make matters worse, Rams Head Coach Jay Norvell criticized Coach Prime for wearing a hat and sunglasses during interviews, which only added more fuel to Colorado's fire.

Unsurprisingly, bettors are all in on Colorado, especially given the extra trash talk.

Can Colorado keep rolling in Week 3? Or will Colorado State pull off an upset for the ages in Boulder?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Colorado State and Colorado from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and an expert pick.

Colorado State at No. 18 Colorado (10 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Colorado -23.5 (Colorado favored to win by more than 23.5 points, otherwise Colorado State covers)

Moneyline: Colorado -2586 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.39 total); Colorado State +1136 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $123.60 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 62 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

This is a play on a situation and has less to do with the opponents.

Colorado is coming off two straight Big Noon Kickoff contests against major Power 5 brands. TCU won a playoff game last season and Nebraska is Colorado's hated rival. Both of those games were victories for the Buffs, the latter of which is coming in a blowout.

This week sees lowly Colorado State coming into town for a night game before the Buffs head to Eugene to play Oregon , followed by hosting USC the following weekend. It’s the perfect spot for a slight letdown.

Colorado State entered this season with high hopes for a quick turnover in Jay Norvell’s second season. It added nearly 50 new players to a team that desperately needed an injection of life on offense. In its first game against Washington State, that offense did not arrive until the fourth quarter, but once it started having successful plays, things looked more sustainable.

Colorado State’s defense was outstanding in 2022 but had to replace quite a few starters and struggled against Washington State as the game progressed. However, the Rams had a rare Week 2 bye and hopefully used that time to shore up some of the issues on that side of the ball.

I believe they will have some trick plays and be fired up early in this game. I can’t wager a full game on the Rams because Colorado is just too good, but it’s a perfect letdown spot for CU, and CSU can take advantage for a half.

PICK: Colorado State +13 in the first half

