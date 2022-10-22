College Football College football Week 8: Ohio State drubs Iowa, UCLA-Oregon top plays just in share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 8 of the college football season kicked off with statement win from No. 2 Ohio State over Iowa, while No. 5 Clemson came back to top No. 14 Syracuse.

Now on FOX, it's a clash between No. 9 UCLA and No. 10 Oregon, while No. 20 Texas faces No. 11 Oklahoma State.

Closing things out is an SEC battle between No. 6 Alabama and No. 24 Mississippi State, followed by No. 8 TCU playing host to No. 17 Kansas State.

Here are the top plays from Saturday's Week 8 slate.

No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon

Neon Nix

Oregon netted a field goal on its first possession, and on its second, Bo Nix began to carve up the Bruins defense like sliced ham. He guided the Ducks 71 yards in 10 plays for their first TD of the day, hooking up with Terrance Ferguson on a 17-yard dime for the score. It put Oregon up 10-3.

Bo Nix finds Terrance Ferguson for a 17-yard TD to give Oregon the lead

Track speed

UCLA's Keegan Jones had a resounding answer for the Ducks' score, taking a quick pass in the flat and hitting top gear en route to a game-tying 36-yard TD.

Keegan Jones turns on the boosters after a reception and takes it 36 yards for a TD

Proper placement

Nix kept the ball rolling in the second quarter, dialing up a beautiful lob to Troy Franklin on a fly route to give the Ducks a 17-10 lead.

Oregon takes the lead as Bo Nix connects with Troy Franklin for a 49-yard TD

Oregon went 54 yards in eight plays on its next drive to double its lead, 24-10.

Right before half

The Ducks continued their first-half scoring until the clock nearly struck zero. Nix scrambled in the pocket before throwing a strike to Franklin in the end zone on third-and-goal. The score put Oregon up 31-13 going into the break.

Powering into the end zone

Cam McCormick caught a pass from Nix over the middle and lowered his body to power his way through the final two yards before reaching the end zone to extend Oregon's lead to 22.

4th-and-TD

On 4th-and-four for Oregon, running back Bucky Irving found himself wide open, making a catch in the flat before turning up the speed to run all the way to the end zone untouched to give the Ducks a 45-23 lead in the fourth.

Dominant Ducks

Oregon shut the door on any comeback hopes for UCLA when Bryan Addison picked off Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the end zone up by 22 midway through the fourth quarter.

No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State

Deuces up

Texas' Bijan Robinson has made a montage of broken tackles, and he added to it in the first quarter for the Longhorns with a 42-yard TD scamper, good for one of his best runs all season.

Worthy recipient

Xavier Worthy's been making waves for Texas all year, and the big-play wideout unleashed a tsunami on OK. State with a swift run after the catch to put the Longhorns up 14-10.

Bye bye Bijan

The Texas RB strolled out of the backfield wide-open. Quinn Ewers found him right away, connecting on a short pass that resulted in a 41-yard touchdown for Robinson.

Spencer stopped

Texas intercepted Spencer Sanders as he and Oklahoma State attempted to tie the game in the second quarter.

Running all the way

Roschon Johnson added a fourth touchdown for the Longhorns before halftime when he ran for a 52-yard touchdown.

No. 2 Ohio State 54, Iowa 10

OH!

It took just one play for Ohio State to seize momentum of the game.

Oklahoma State transfer Tanner McCalister jumped in front of a Spencer Petras throw for an easy takeaway, giving his squad possession on Iowa's side of the field. The Buckeyes capitalized on the TO with a 46-yard FG to go up 3-0.

Boomerang

Ohio State's momentum was immediately reversed into a deficit. After coming away with an INT on its first defensive play, the Buckeyes gave away a defensive TD on the opening play of their second drive. Joe Evans plowed through the Buckeyes' O-line and pummeled C.J. Stroud for a strip sack, plucking the loose the football for an 11-yard TD.

Iowa's Joe Evans recovers a fumble and runs it back for an 11-yard touchdown

Give it back!

Ohio State went 75 yards in 10 plays on its next scoring drive, which was heavily reliant on the run game. The team's defense gave it a chance to extend its lead midway through the first, forcing Petras into another giveaway for his second TO of the day.

An unsuccessful fake punt attempt from Iowa on its next drive led to another Ohio State FG, giving it a 16-7 edge.

1…2…3!

Three marks the number of turnovers Ohio State swiped from Iowa in the first half. The third: a big-time pick six from Tommy Eichenberg, giving the Buckeyes a 26-10 lead.

Ohio State returns an interception for a TD to extend its lead over Iowa

Making a name for himself

After not one, but two more forced turnovers to begin the second half, Stroud and Marvin Harrison Jr. rewarded their defense's activity with another TD hookup, marking Harrison Jr.'s 10th of the season.

C.J. Stroud connects with Marvin Harrison Jr. for a 6-yard touchdown

Stroud completed a 13-yard scoring strike to Emeka Egbuka for his second TD throw of the day, giving the Buckeyes a 40-10 lead in the third.

Shoulder shrug

Julian Fleming broke out his best M.J. impersonation as he celebrated a huge 79-yard TD early in the fourth.

C.J. Stroud throws a DIME to Julian Fleming for a 79-yard TD

The pitch-and-catch was Stroud's third TD, and he followed up that up with yet another — this time a 3-yarder to fullback Mitch Rossi — to make it four.

No. 5 Clemson 27, No. 14 Syracuse 21

Flyin' by

Syracuse RB Sean Tucker vs. Clemson DE K.J. Henry — we think we know which man is winning this foot race. And when it played out in real time, the former skated past the latter for a short-yardage score. The TD tied things at seven early on.

Scoop it. Score it.

Syracuse's defense was tenacious in the first half, and after collecting an INT, it kept the Tigers out of the end zone on their next possession in immaculate fashion: with a fumble-return TD, good for 90 yards. Ja'Had Carter was the man of the moment on the play.

One-man band

The Orange offense came up huge again as the second quarter came to a close, crossing the pylon on a Garret Shrader scamper to close out an eight-play, 68-yard drive. The short run put Syracuse up 21-7.

Changing of the guard?

Syracuse continued its dominance in the second half, coming away with takeaway No. 3 (a strip and fumble recovery) and No. 4 (D.J. Uiagalelei's second INT). Dabo Swinney saw enough after the second pick, and benched Uiagalelei for Cade Klubnik late in the third quarter.

He's gone!

Klubnik's insertion incited a critical transformation for Clemson. He guided the Tigers to pay dirt on a 15-play, 80-yard drive for their first TD since the first drive, before Will Shipley broke off a 50-yard run to put the Tigers ahead 24-21 early in the fourth.

Clemson added another FG to go up 27-21, and on Syracuse's last drive, R.J. Mickens leaped in front of a ball to snatch the game-sealing INT. The victory marked 38 straight home wins for the Tigers.

Clemson's defense comes up clutch with a game-sealing interception

BEST OF THE REST:

Jumping ahead

Indiana found the end zone the first time it touched the football against Rutgers, as Jaylin Lucas exploded past the Scarlet Knights for a 93-yard house call.

Indiana opens the game with a massive 93-yard kick return TD by Jaylin Lucas

