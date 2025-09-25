College Football College Football Week 5 Preview: Best Games to Watch This Weekend Published Sep. 26, 2025 9:27 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This weekend's slate of college football features several contests between top-ranked teams — including a Big Ten showdown between No. 6 Oregon and No. 3 Penn State.

Which squads come out as big winners?

Let's take a look at five of the marquee matchups for Week 5, with odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 26.

(All times ET)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 27

No. 21 USC @ No. 23 Illinois (noon, FOX)

Point spread: USC -6.5 (USC favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Illinois covers)

Moneyline: USC -250 favorite to win; Illinois +205 underdog to win

Total scoring Over/Under: 60.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: Illinois is coming off an embarrassing 63-10 trampling at the hands of Indiana, while the Men of Troy ride into this game a pristine 4-0. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, who has passed for 1,223 yards on the year, is making a Heisman case for himself. Another stellar performance could keep him in that conversation.

No. 16 Georgia Tech @ Wake Forest (noon, ESPN)

Point spread: Georgia Tech -14 (Tech favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Wake Forest covers)

Moneyline: Georgia Tech -575 favorite to win; Wake Forest +425 underdog to win

Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: The Yellow Jackets' biggest win of the season was over a then-ranked No. 12 Clemson, but Tech's 4-0 record is nothing to sneeze at. Its offense is humming, averaging 38 points per game, and QB Haynes King can hurt you with his arm and is also a threat to run. The Demon Deacons are coming off a 34-24 loss to NC State and in Week 1, they barely beat Kennesaw State, 10-9.

No. 4 LSU @ No. 13 Ole Miss (3:30 p.m, ABC)

Point spread: Ole Miss -1.5 (Ole Miss favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise LSU covers)

Moneyline: Ole Miss -125 favorite to win; LSU +105 underdog to win

Total scoring Over/Under: 56.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: Which top-ranked SEC West team wins this battle? They are both 4-0, but LSU has a win over a ranked team and Ole Miss does not. Granted, LSU's ranked win was over the Clemson Tigers, who are 1-3 on the season. Mississippi's biggest win from a points perspective was its 63-7, Week 1 victory over Georgia State.

No. 17 Alabama @ No. 5 Georgia (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Georgia -3 (Georgia favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Alabama covers)

Moneyline: Georgia -148 favorite to win; Alabama +124 underdog to win

Total scoring Over/Under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: Last year's Georgia-Bama game in Tuscaloosa was an instant classic, with the Tide coming out on top, 41-34. This year, the Dawgs host Alabama. Georgia's most notable win of this season is a 44-41 overtime win over Tennessee, a game in which QB Gunner Stockton was one of the heroes of the day. Alabama's biggest contest so far was against Florida State, a game the Tide lost, 31-17.

No. 6 Oregon @ No. 3 Penn State (7:30 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Penn State -3.5 (Penn State favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Oregon covers)

Moneyline: Penn State -175 favorite to win; Oregon +145 underdog to win

Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: The betting masses are divided when it comes to which squad wins the battle between these Big Ten teams. And according to Joel Klatt, Penn State's head coach James Franklin "has to win this game." But will he and the favored Nittany Lions get the W, especially when Franklin has a history of failing to meet the moment on the biggest stages?

