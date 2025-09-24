2025 College Football Odds: PSU-Oregon Bettors Split Between Top-10 Teams
Conventional wisdom says a duck is no match for a (nittany) lion.
However, one of the biggest games on the college football Week 5 docket is the showdown between No. 3 Penn State and No. 6 Oregon.
And when it comes to the side, the public is divided on which team they're backing.
At BetMGM, 60% of the early money is on Penn State -3.5. However, 73% of the money is on the underdog Ducks' moneyline at +140.
And because the betting masses love it when teams light up the scoreboard, it should come as no surprise that 88% of the money is on the Over of 51.5 points scored by both teams combined.
Let's look at some of the other lines for this weekend's Big 10 battle between the Nittany Lions and Ducks at BetMGM as of Sept. 24, along with expert insight.
First-half spread
Oregon +2.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Penn State -2.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
First-half total
Over 24.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
Under 24.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Overtime
Yes: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)
No: -5000 (bet $10 to win $10.20 total)
So which of these top-10 teams comes out on top?
According to FOX Sports national college football analyst RJ Young, Blue could very well rule the day.
"Penn State wins games like this one against Oregon because that’s been its identity — and in the past, it also lost games like this for the very same reason. But I'm told this team isn't that team," he wrote. "I'm told this team has been cooking in the lab, drinking gasoline like it’s water, sweating vinegar, chewing nails, making thunderclaps with every step and calling down lightning like Mjolnir is swinging in its right hand.
"It’s clear this team isn’t like any other we’ve seen or heard about in State College. OK, Penn State. Finish the magic trick."
FOX Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt is also leaning toward the Nittany Lions.
"On my show, I said Penn State by one," Klatt explained to Colin Cowherd. "I would take the 3.5 if I was out there on Oregon. But I think James Franklin has to win this game."
This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports)
-
