College Football Week 11 Preview: Best Games to Watch this Weekend

Now that the first College Football Playoff bracket has been revealed, we have a clearer picture of what teams need to do to make sure they're "in" at the end of the regular season.

Will No. 7 BYU secure its place by cruising the rest of the way to an undefeated regular season? The Cougars will have to get past Texas Tech first. Can the No. 22 Missouri Tigers, who have impressed on both sides of the ball all year, claw their way back up the rankings before it's too late?

Week 11 will help decide.

Here's a look at some of the best games on this weekend's slate, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 7.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

(All times ET)

No. 2 Indiana @ Penn State (noon, FOX)

Point spread: Indiana -14.5 (Indiana favored to win by more than 14.5 points, otherwise Penn State covers)

Moneyline: Indiana -650 favorite to win; Penn State +470 underdog to win

Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: Despite Penn State's season being in shambles after firing head coach James Franklin and losing quarterback Drew Allar to injury, the Nittany Lions kept it close against Ohio State last week for a half. This week, they face another top-ranked team in Indiana. The Hoosiers have the third-ranked offense in the country and the seventh-ranked defense. Indiana also has Fernando Mendoza at QB, the player with the second-best odds to win the Heisman.

No. 7 BYU @ No. 8 Texas Tech (noon, ABC)

Point spread: Texas Tech -10.5 (Texas Tech favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise BYU covers)

Moneyline: Texas Tech -410 favorite to win; BYU +320 underdog to win

Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: The Cougars come into this matchup a perfect 8-0, while the Red Raiders have one blemish on their record at 8-1. Double-digit favorite Texas Tech has the 10th-best total defense in 2025 and the fifth-best total offense. Against the spread (ATS) this season, BYU is 6-2; Tech is 8-1.

No. 3 Texas A&M @ No. 22 Missouri (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Texas A&M -7 (Texas A&M favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Missouri covers)

Moneyline: Texas A&M -270 favorite to win; Missouri +220 underdog to win

Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: A couple of Texas A&M's biggest wins this season came over Notre Dame and LSU. Missouri's best perforance could be its 27-24 loss to Alabama that came down the wire. If the 8-0 Aggies can get past Mizzou and then No. 11 Texas in a few weeks, they could be poised for a College Football Playoff first-round bye. The 6-2 Tigers, on the other hand, will need their A-game, as they've got tough games against Mississippi State and Oklahoma down the stretch.

No. 9 Oregon @ No. 20 Iowa (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Oregon -6.5 (Oregon favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Iowa covers)

Moneyline: Oregon -250 favorite to win; Iowa +205 underdog to win

Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: The Ducks have quacked their way to a 7-1 outright record, with their only loss coming to Indiana. Will Dan Lanning & Co. add a third straight win to the tally this week in Kinnick? If the Hawkeyes can help it, they'll hold off Oregon, riding the wave of their top-three defense. That could be a tall task, though, considering the Ducks have racked up 3,871 yards of total offense on the season.