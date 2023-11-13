College Football Top 25 Week 12: Predictions, betting odds & tv schedule

College Football
There are 21 games on the college football schedule in Week 12 that feature a ranked team. That includes the No. 5 Washington Huskies versus the No. 10 Oregon State Beavers.

The Huskies outlasted the Utah Utes 35-28 in their Week 11 matchup, while the Beavers destroyed the Stanford Cardinals 62-17. Which team will be victorious in the Pac-12 tilt?

Fox's Big Noon Kickoff takes place in College Park this weekend as the Maryland Terrapins host the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines in a Big Ten matchup. Can Michigan keep up their wining ways?

Elsewhere on the FOX Docket, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks hit the road to face the Arizona State Sun Devils at 4 p.m. ET, and the No. 7 Texas Longhorns square off against the Iowa State Cyclones at 8 p.m. ET. 

If you're looking for additional betting info for Week 12 in college football, we've got you covered with odds for each of the big games.

Week 12 Betting Lines & Game Info

No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Chattanooga Mocs

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Miami Hurricanes vs. No. 9 Louisville Cardinals

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Cardinals (-1.5)
  • Moneyline: Cardinals -122, Hurricanes +102
  • Total: 47.5 points
  • Prediction: Louisville 29, Miami (FL) 22

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Florida Atlantic Owls vs. No. 17 Tulane Green Wave

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Green Wave (-9)
  • Moneyline: Green Wave -360, Owls +285
  • Total: 48.5 points
  • Prediction: Tulane 30, Florida Atlantic 20

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Location: Boca Raton, Florida

Maryland Terrapins vs. No. 2 Michigan Wolverines

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Wolverines (-19.5)
  • Moneyline: Wolverines -1200, Terrapins +750
  • Total: 50 points
  • Prediction: Michigan 35, Maryland 14

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
  • Location: College Park, Maryland

No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels vs. UL Monroe Warhawks

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Rebels (-37)
  • Moneyline: Rebels , Warhawks
  • Total: 62 points
  • Prediction: Ole Miss 46, UL Monroe 11

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Jim Harbaugh has been suspended three games by the Big Ten

BYU Cougars vs. No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Sooners (-24)
  • Moneyline: Sooners -2800, Cougars +1300
  • Total: 57 points
  • Prediction: Oklahoma 40, BYU 16

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Provo, Utah

No. 25 Liberty Flames vs. UMass Minutemen

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Flames (-28)
  • Moneyline: Flames -5000, Minutemen +1800
  • Total: 62 points
  • Prediction: Liberty 45, UMass 16

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Location: Lynchburg, Virginia

No. 18 James Madison Dukes vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Dukes (-11.5)
  • Moneyline: Dukes -520, Mountaineers +390
  • Total: 56 points
  • Prediction: James Madison 36, Appalachian State 21

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Location: Harrisonburg, Virginia

No. 19 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 16 Utah Utes

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Wildcats (-1)
  • Moneyline: Wildcats -118, Utes -102
  • Total: 45 points
  • Prediction: Arizona 27, Utah 21

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
  • Location: Tucson, Arizona

No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Bulldogs (-10)
  • Moneyline: Bulldogs -395, Volunteers +310
  • Total: 58.5 points
  • Prediction: Georgia 31, Tennessee 24

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

No. 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Fighting Irish (-25)
  • Moneyline: Fighting Irish -3200, Demon Deacons +1400
  • Total: 47.5 points
  • Prediction: Notre Dame 38, Wake Forest 11

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Location: South Bend, Indiana

Clemson Tigers vs. No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Tigers (-7)
  • Moneyline: Tigers -270, Tar Heels +220
  • Total: 58 points
  • Prediction: Clemson 33, North Carolina 24

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Berkeley, California

Houston Cougars vs. No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowboys

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Cowboys (-7.5)
  • Moneyline: Cowboys , Cougars
  • Total: 59.5 points
  • Prediction: Oklahoma State 32, Houston 23

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Houston, Texas

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Buckeyes (-27.5)
  • Moneyline: Buckeyes -4500, Golden Gophers +1700
  • Total: 49 points
  • Prediction: Ohio State 39, Minnesota 7

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BTN
  • Location: Columbus, Ohio

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. No. 6 Oregon Ducks

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Ducks (-22.5)
  • Moneyline: Ducks -1800, Sun Devils +1000
  • Total: 54 points
  • Prediction: Oregon 39, Arizona State 14

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
  • Location: Tempe, Arizona

No. 4 Florida State Seminoles vs. North Alabama Lions

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: The CW
  • Location: Tallahassee, Florida

Kansas Jayhawks vs. No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Wildcats (-7.5)
  • Moneyline: Wildcats -298, Jayhawks +240
  • Total: 55.5 points
  • Prediction: Kansas State 35, Kansas 23

How to Watch

No. 11 Missouri Tigers vs. Florida Gators

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Tigers (-11)
  • Moneyline: Tigers -485, Gators +370
  • Total: 59.5 points
  • Prediction: Missouri 38, Florida 19

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Columbia, Missouri

No. 10 Oregon State Beavers vs. No. 5 Washington Huskies

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Beavers (-1)
  • Moneyline: Beavers -115, Huskies -105
  • Total: 64 points
  • Prediction: Washington 32, Oregon State 30

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Location: Corvallis, Oregon

Iowa State Cyclones vs. No. 7 Texas Longhorns

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Longhorns (-8)
  • Moneyline: Longhorns -325, Cyclones +260
  • Total: 48.5 points
  • Prediction: Texas 28, Iowa State 21

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
  • Location: Ames, Iowa

No. 15 LSU Tigers vs. Georgia State Panthers

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Tigers (-31)
  • Moneyline: Tigers -10000, Panthers +3000
  • Total: 71.5 points
  • Prediction: LSU 45, Georgia State 19

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
