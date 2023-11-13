College Football College Football Top 25 Week 12: Predictions, betting odds & tv schedule Published Nov. 13, 2023 3:45 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

There are 21 games on the college football schedule in Week 12 that feature a ranked team. That includes the No. 5 Washington Huskies versus the No. 10 Oregon State Beavers.

The Huskies outlasted the Utah Utes 35-28 in their Week 11 matchup, while the Beavers destroyed the Stanford Cardinals 62-17. Which team will be victorious in the Pac-12 tilt?

Fox's Big Noon Kickoff takes place in College Park this weekend as the Maryland Terrapins host the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines in a Big Ten matchup. Can Michigan keep up their wining ways?

Elsewhere on the FOX Docket, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks hit the road to face the Arizona State Sun Devils at 4 p.m. ET, and the No. 7 Texas Longhorns square off against the Iowa State Cyclones at 8 p.m. ET.

If you're looking for additional betting info for Week 12 in college football, we've got you covered with odds for each of the big games.

Week 12 Betting Lines & Game Info

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 18

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV Channel: SEC Network+

Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Cardinals (-1.5)

Moneyline: Cardinals -122, Hurricanes +102

Total: 47.5 points

Prediction: Louisville 29, Miami (FL) 22

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 18

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ABC

Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Green Wave (-9)

Moneyline: Green Wave -360, Owls +285

Total: 48.5 points

Prediction: Tulane 30, Florida Atlantic 20

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 18

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+

Location: Boca Raton, Florida

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Wolverines (-19.5)

Moneyline: Wolverines -1200, Terrapins +750

Total: 50 points

Prediction: Michigan 35, Maryland 14

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 18

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX

Location: College Park, Maryland

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Rebels (-37)

Moneyline: Rebels , Warhawks

Total: 62 points

Prediction: Ole Miss 46, UL Monroe 11

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 18

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Sooners (-24)

Moneyline: Sooners -2800, Cougars +1300

Total: 57 points

Prediction: Oklahoma 40, BYU 16

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 18

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Provo, Utah

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Flames (-28)

Moneyline: Flames -5000, Minutemen +1800

Total: 62 points

Prediction: Liberty 45, UMass 16

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 18

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+

Location: Lynchburg, Virginia

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Dukes (-11.5)

Moneyline: Dukes -520, Mountaineers +390

Total: 56 points

Prediction: James Madison 36, Appalachian State 21

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 18

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+

Location: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Wildcats (-1)

Moneyline: Wildcats -118, Utes -102

Total: 45 points

Prediction: Arizona 27, Utah 21

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 18

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Location: Tucson, Arizona

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Bulldogs (-10)

Moneyline: Bulldogs -395, Volunteers +310

Total: 58.5 points

Prediction: Georgia 31, Tennessee 24

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 18

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV Channel: CBS

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Fighting Irish (-25)

Moneyline: Fighting Irish -3200, Demon Deacons +1400

Total: 47.5 points

Prediction: Notre Dame 38, Wake Forest 11

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 18

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV Channel: NBC

Location: South Bend, Indiana

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Tigers (-7)

Moneyline: Tigers -270, Tar Heels +220

Total: 58 points

Prediction: Clemson 33, North Carolina 24

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 18

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Berkeley, California

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Cowboys (-7.5)

Moneyline: Cowboys , Cougars

Total: 59.5 points

Prediction: Oklahoma State 32, Houston 23

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 18

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Location: Houston, Texas

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Buckeyes (-27.5)

Moneyline: Buckeyes -4500, Golden Gophers +1700

Total: 49 points

Prediction: Ohio State 39, Minnesota 7

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 18

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BTN

Location: Columbus, Ohio

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Ducks (-22.5)

Moneyline: Ducks -1800, Sun Devils +1000

Total: 54 points

Prediction: Oregon 39, Arizona State 14

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 18

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX

Location: Tempe, Arizona

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 18

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV Channel: The CW

Location: Tallahassee, Florida

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Wildcats (-7.5)

Moneyline: Wildcats -298, Jayhawks +240

Total: 55.5 points

Prediction: Kansas State 35, Kansas 23

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 18

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: Watch Online: Fox Sports 1

Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Tigers (-11)

Moneyline: Tigers -485, Gators +370

Total: 59.5 points

Prediction: Missouri 38, Florida 19

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 18

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Columbia, Missouri

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Beavers (-1)

Moneyline: Beavers -115, Huskies -105

Total: 64 points

Prediction: Washington 32, Oregon State 30

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 18

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ABC

Location: Corvallis, Oregon

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Longhorns (-8)

Moneyline: Longhorns -325, Cyclones +260

Total: 48.5 points

Prediction: Texas 28, Iowa State 21

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 18

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX

Location: Ames, Iowa

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Tigers (-31)

Moneyline: Tigers -10000, Panthers +3000

Total: 71.5 points

Prediction: LSU 45, Georgia State 19

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 18

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

