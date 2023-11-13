College Football Top 25 Week 12: Predictions, betting odds & tv schedule
There are 21 games on the college football schedule in Week 12 that feature a ranked team. That includes the No. 5 Washington Huskies versus the No. 10 Oregon State Beavers.
The Huskies outlasted the Utah Utes 35-28 in their Week 11 matchup, while the Beavers destroyed the Stanford Cardinals 62-17. Which team will be victorious in the Pac-12 tilt?
Fox's Big Noon Kickoff takes place in College Park this weekend as the Maryland Terrapins host the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines in a Big Ten matchup. Can Michigan keep up their wining ways?
Elsewhere on the FOX Docket, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks hit the road to face the Arizona State Sun Devils at 4 p.m. ET, and the No. 7 Texas Longhorns square off against the Iowa State Cyclones at 8 p.m. ET.
If you're looking for additional betting info for Week 12 in college football, we've got you covered with odds for each of the big games.
Week 12 Betting Lines & Game Info
No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Chattanooga Mocs
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Miami Hurricanes vs. No. 9 Louisville Cardinals
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Cardinals (-1.5)
- Moneyline: Cardinals -122, Hurricanes +102
- Total: 47.5 points
- Prediction: Louisville 29, Miami (FL) 22
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
Florida Atlantic Owls vs. No. 17 Tulane Green Wave
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Green Wave (-9)
- Moneyline: Green Wave -360, Owls +285
- Total: 48.5 points
- Prediction: Tulane 30, Florida Atlantic 20
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Boca Raton, Florida
Maryland Terrapins vs. No. 2 Michigan Wolverines
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Wolverines (-19.5)
- Moneyline: Wolverines -1200, Terrapins +750
- Total: 50 points
- Prediction: Michigan 35, Maryland 14
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
- Location: College Park, Maryland
No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels vs. UL Monroe Warhawks
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Rebels (-37)
- Moneyline: Rebels , Warhawks
- Total: 62 points
- Prediction: Ole Miss 46, UL Monroe 11
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
BYU Cougars vs. No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Sooners (-24)
- Moneyline: Sooners -2800, Cougars +1300
- Total: 57 points
- Prediction: Oklahoma 40, BYU 16
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Provo, Utah
No. 25 Liberty Flames vs. UMass Minutemen
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Flames (-28)
- Moneyline: Flames -5000, Minutemen +1800
- Total: 62 points
- Prediction: Liberty 45, UMass 16
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Lynchburg, Virginia
No. 18 James Madison Dukes vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Dukes (-11.5)
- Moneyline: Dukes -520, Mountaineers +390
- Total: 56 points
- Prediction: James Madison 36, Appalachian State 21
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Harrisonburg, Virginia
No. 19 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 16 Utah Utes
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Wildcats (-1)
- Moneyline: Wildcats -118, Utes -102
- Total: 45 points
- Prediction: Arizona 27, Utah 21
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Location: Tucson, Arizona
No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Bulldogs (-10)
- Moneyline: Bulldogs -395, Volunteers +310
- Total: 58.5 points
- Prediction: Georgia 31, Tennessee 24
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
No. 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Fighting Irish (-25)
- Moneyline: Fighting Irish -3200, Demon Deacons +1400
- Total: 47.5 points
- Prediction: Notre Dame 38, Wake Forest 11
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Location: South Bend, Indiana
Clemson Tigers vs. No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Tigers (-7)
- Moneyline: Tigers -270, Tar Heels +220
- Total: 58 points
- Prediction: Clemson 33, North Carolina 24
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Berkeley, California
Houston Cougars vs. No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowboys
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Cowboys (-7.5)
- Moneyline: Cowboys , Cougars
- Total: 59.5 points
- Prediction: Oklahoma State 32, Houston 23
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Location: Houston, Texas
No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Buckeyes (-27.5)
- Moneyline: Buckeyes -4500, Golden Gophers +1700
- Total: 49 points
- Prediction: Ohio State 39, Minnesota 7
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BTN
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
Arizona State Sun Devils vs. No. 6 Oregon Ducks
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Ducks (-22.5)
- Moneyline: Ducks -1800, Sun Devils +1000
- Total: 54 points
- Prediction: Oregon 39, Arizona State 14
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
- Location: Tempe, Arizona
No. 4 Florida State Seminoles vs. North Alabama Lions
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: The CW
- Location: Tallahassee, Florida
Kansas Jayhawks vs. No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Wildcats (-7.5)
- Moneyline: Wildcats -298, Jayhawks +240
- Total: 55.5 points
- Prediction: Kansas State 35, Kansas 23
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Watch Online: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Lawrence, Kansas
No. 11 Missouri Tigers vs. Florida Gators
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Tigers (-11)
- Moneyline: Tigers -485, Gators +370
- Total: 59.5 points
- Prediction: Missouri 38, Florida 19
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Columbia, Missouri
No. 10 Oregon State Beavers vs. No. 5 Washington Huskies
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Beavers (-1)
- Moneyline: Beavers -115, Huskies -105
- Total: 64 points
- Prediction: Washington 32, Oregon State 30
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Corvallis, Oregon
Iowa State Cyclones vs. No. 7 Texas Longhorns
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Longhorns (-8)
- Moneyline: Longhorns -325, Cyclones +260
- Total: 48.5 points
- Prediction: Texas 28, Iowa State 21
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
- Location: Ames, Iowa
No. 15 LSU Tigers vs. Georgia State Panthers
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Tigers (-31)
- Moneyline: Tigers -10000, Panthers +3000
- Total: 71.5 points
- Prediction: LSU 45, Georgia State 19
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
-
AP Top 25: Georgia reaches second-longest No. 1 streak
College football rankings: Michigan makes a major case for No. 1
Top Texas A&M coaching candidates as search begins to replace Jimbo Fisher
-
College Football National Championship odds: Michigan favored, Alabama rising
Texas A&M fires coach Jimbo Fisher despite $75 million buyout
2023 Heisman Watch: Jayden Daniels' Heisman stock rises after historic performance
-
Penn State fires OC Mike Yurcich after losses to Ohio State, Michigan
2023-24 College Football Bowl Projections: Predicting matchups for all 41 games
Texas RB Jonathon Brooks suffers torn ACL, will miss rest of the season
-
AP Top 25: Georgia reaches second-longest No. 1 streak
College football rankings: Michigan makes a major case for No. 1
Top Texas A&M coaching candidates as search begins to replace Jimbo Fisher
-
College Football National Championship odds: Michigan favored, Alabama rising
Texas A&M fires coach Jimbo Fisher despite $75 million buyout
2023 Heisman Watch: Jayden Daniels' Heisman stock rises after historic performance
-
Penn State fires OC Mike Yurcich after losses to Ohio State, Michigan
2023-24 College Football Bowl Projections: Predicting matchups for all 41 games
Texas RB Jonathon Brooks suffers torn ACL, will miss rest of the season