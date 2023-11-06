College Football College Football Top 25 Week 11: Predictions, betting odds & tv schedule Published Nov. 6, 2023 1:07 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Ranked squads are on the Week 11 college football schedule for 20 games, including the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines playing the No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions in a Big Ten East tilt on Big Noon Kickoff on FOX.

The Wolverines are undefeated this season having won their latest matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers 41-13, while the Nittany Lions are 8-1 having dispatched the Maryland Terrapins 51-15 in their Week 10 game.

Elsewhere on the docket, the No. 13 Utah Utes head to Seattle to take on the No. 5 Washington Huskies in a powerhouse Pac-12 showdown, while the Colorado Buffaloes look for a fifth victory when they square off against the No. 23 Arizona Wildcats.

Looking for an edge in college football this jam-packed weekend? We analyze the betting odds for all the big games below.

Week 11 Betting Lines & Game Info

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Cardinals (-20.5)

Moneyline: Cardinals -1450, Cavaliers +850

Total: 51 points

Prediction: Louisville 39, Virginia 14

How to Watch

Game Date: Thursday, November 9

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Crimson Tide (-10.5)

Moneyline: Crimson Tide -425, Wildcats +330

Total: 48.5 points

Prediction: Alabama 31, Kentucky 20

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 11

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Wolverines (-4.5)

Moneyline: Wolverines -198, Nittany Lions +164

Total: 44 points

Prediction: Penn State 25, Michigan 24

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 11

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX

Location: University Park, Pennsylvania

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Jayhawks (-3.5)

Moneyline: Jayhawks -192, Red Raiders +160

Total: 61 points

Prediction: Kansas 32, Texas Tech 27

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 11

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV Channel: Watch Online: Fox Sports 1

Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Green Wave (-23)

Moneyline: Green Wave -2100, Golden Hurricane +1100

Total: 53.5 points

Prediction: Tulane 40, Tulsa 14

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 11

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Flames (-13.5)

Moneyline: Flames -600, Monarchs +440

Total: 59 points

Prediction: Liberty 37, Old Dominion 21

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 11

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+

Location: Lynchburg, Virginia

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Wildcats (-10)

Moneyline: Wildcats -410, Buffaloes +320

Total: 55 points

Prediction: Arizona 35, Colorado 23

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 11

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Location: Boulder, Colorado

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Dukes (-26.5)

Moneyline: Dukes -3200, Huskies +1400

Total: 48.5 points

Prediction: James Madison 43, UConn 9

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 11

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+

Location: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Volunteers (-1.5)

Moneyline: Volunteers -118, Tigers -102

Total: 58.5 points

Prediction: Missouri 29, Tennessee 27

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 11

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV Channel: CBS

Location: Columbia, Missouri

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Seminoles (-14)

Moneyline: Seminoles -600, Hurricanes +440

Total: 50.5 points

Prediction: Florida State 38, Miami (FL) 16

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 11

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ABC

Location: Tallahassee, Florida

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Cowboys (-2.5)

Moneyline: Cowboys -135, Knights +114

Total: 64 points

Prediction: Oklahoma State 35, UCF 24

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 11

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Orlando, Florida

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Huskies (-8.5)

Moneyline: Huskies -355, Utes +280

Total: 54 points

Prediction: Washington 32, Utah 21

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 11

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX

Location: Seattle, Washington

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Beavers (-21)

Moneyline: Beavers -1650, Cardinal +950

Total: 54 points

Prediction: Oregon State 37, Stanford 18

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 11

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Location: Corvallis, Oregon

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Sooners (-12)

Moneyline: Sooners -550, Mountaineers +410

Total: 58 points

Prediction: Oklahoma 34, West Virginia 22

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 11

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX

Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Bulldogs (-11)

Moneyline: Bulldogs -500, Rebels +380

Total: 59 points

Prediction: Georgia 30, Ole Miss 27

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 11

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Athens, Georgia

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Longhorns (-10)

Moneyline: Longhorns -380, Horned Frogs +300

Total: 53 points

Prediction: Texas 32, TCU 21

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 11

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ABC

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Tigers (-13.5)

Moneyline: Tigers -650, Gators +470

Total: 63.5 points

Prediction: LSU 41, Florida 22

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 11

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Buckeyes (-31.5)

Moneyline: Buckeyes -10000, Spartans +3000

Total: 47 points

Prediction: Ohio State 40, Michigan State 3

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 11

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: NBC

Location: Columbus, Ohio

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Tar Heels (-11.5)

Moneyline: Tar Heels -485, Blue Devils +370

Total: 50.5 points

Prediction: Duke 27, North Carolina 24

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 11

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ACC Network

Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Ducks (-14.5)

Moneyline: Ducks -850, Trojans +575

Total: 73.5 points

Prediction: Oregon 44, USC 27

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, November 11

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX

Location: Eugene, Oregon

