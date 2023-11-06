College Football Top 25 Week 11: Predictions, betting odds & tv schedule
Ranked squads are on the Week 11 college football schedule for 20 games, including the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines playing the No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions in a Big Ten East tilt on Big Noon Kickoff on FOX.
The Wolverines are undefeated this season having won their latest matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers 41-13, while the Nittany Lions are 8-1 having dispatched the Maryland Terrapins 51-15 in their Week 10 game.
Elsewhere on the docket, the No. 13 Utah Utes head to Seattle to take on the No. 5 Washington Huskies in a powerhouse Pac-12 showdown, while the Colorado Buffaloes look for a fifth victory when they square off against the No. 23 Arizona Wildcats.
Looking for an edge in college football this jam-packed weekend? We analyze the betting odds for all the big games below.
Week 11 Betting Lines & Game Info
No. 11 Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Cavaliers
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Cardinals (-20.5)
- Moneyline: Cardinals -1450, Cavaliers +850
- Total: 51 points
- Prediction: Louisville 39, Virginia 14
How to Watch
- Game Date: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Louisville, Kentucky
Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Crimson Tide (-10.5)
- Moneyline: Crimson Tide -425, Wildcats +330
- Total: 48.5 points
- Prediction: Alabama 31, Kentucky 20
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Lexington, Kentucky
No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. No. 2 Michigan Wolverines
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Wolverines (-4.5)
- Moneyline: Wolverines -198, Nittany Lions +164
- Total: 44 points
- Prediction: Penn State 25, Michigan 24
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
- Location: University Park, Pennsylvania
No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Jayhawks (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Jayhawks -192, Red Raiders +160
- Total: 61 points
- Prediction: Kansas 32, Texas Tech 27
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Watch Online: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Lawrence, Kansas
No. 20 Tulane Green Wave vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Green Wave (-23)
- Moneyline: Green Wave -2100, Golden Hurricane +1100
- Total: 53.5 points
- Prediction: Tulane 40, Tulsa 14
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
No. 25 Liberty Flames vs. Old Dominion Monarchs
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Flames (-13.5)
- Moneyline: Flames -600, Monarchs +440
- Total: 59 points
- Prediction: Liberty 37, Old Dominion 21
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Lynchburg, Virginia
Colorado Buffaloes vs. No. 23 Arizona Wildcats
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Wildcats (-10)
- Moneyline: Wildcats -410, Buffaloes +320
- Total: 55 points
- Prediction: Arizona 35, Colorado 23
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Location: Boulder, Colorado
No. 21 James Madison Dukes vs. UConn Huskies
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Dukes (-26.5)
- Moneyline: Dukes -3200, Huskies +1400
- Total: 48.5 points
- Prediction: James Madison 43, UConn 9
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Harrisonburg, Virginia
No. 16 Missouri Tigers vs. No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Volunteers (-1.5)
- Moneyline: Volunteers -118, Tigers -102
- Total: 58.5 points
- Prediction: Missouri 29, Tennessee 27
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Location: Columbia, Missouri
No. 4 Florida State Seminoles vs. Miami Hurricanes
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Seminoles (-14)
- Moneyline: Seminoles -600, Hurricanes +440
- Total: 50.5 points
- Prediction: Florida State 38, Miami (FL) 16
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Tallahassee, Florida
UCF Knights vs. No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Cowboys (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Cowboys -135, Knights +114
- Total: 64 points
- Prediction: Oklahoma State 35, UCF 24
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Orlando, Florida
No. 5 Washington Huskies vs. No. 13 Utah Utes
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Huskies (-8.5)
- Moneyline: Huskies -355, Utes +280
- Total: 54 points
- Prediction: Washington 32, Utah 21
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
- Location: Seattle, Washington
No. 12 Oregon State Beavers vs. Stanford Cardinal
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Beavers (-21)
- Moneyline: Beavers -1650, Cardinal +950
- Total: 54 points
- Prediction: Oregon State 37, Stanford 18
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Location: Corvallis, Oregon
No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners vs. West Virginia Mountaineers
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Sooners (-12)
- Moneyline: Sooners -550, Mountaineers +410
- Total: 58 points
- Prediction: Oklahoma 34, West Virginia 22
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
- Location: Norman, Oklahoma
No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Bulldogs (-11)
- Moneyline: Bulldogs -500, Rebels +380
- Total: 59 points
- Prediction: Georgia 30, Ole Miss 27
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Athens, Georgia
TCU Horned Frogs vs. No. 7 Texas Longhorns
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Longhorns (-10)
- Moneyline: Longhorns -380, Horned Frogs +300
- Total: 53 points
- Prediction: Texas 32, TCU 21
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
No. 18 LSU Tigers vs. Florida Gators
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Tigers (-13.5)
- Moneyline: Tigers -650, Gators +470
- Total: 63.5 points
- Prediction: LSU 41, Florida 22
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Michigan State Spartans
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Buckeyes (-31.5)
- Moneyline: Buckeyes -10000, Spartans +3000
- Total: 47 points
- Prediction: Ohio State 40, Michigan State 3
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Duke Blue Devils
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Tar Heels (-11.5)
- Moneyline: Tar Heels -485, Blue Devils +370
- Total: 50.5 points
- Prediction: Duke 27, North Carolina 24
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
No. 6 Oregon Ducks vs. USC Trojans
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Ducks (-14.5)
- Moneyline: Ducks -850, Trojans +575
- Total: 73.5 points
- Prediction: Oregon 44, USC 27
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
- Location: Eugene, Oregon
-
AP Top 25: USC drops out; Oklahoma State vaults to No. 15
College football rankings: Alabama is for real, and so is improving QB Jalen Milroe
USC fires defensive coordinator Alex Grinch
-
2023 Heisman Watch: Michael Penix Jr. dazzles; Jalen Milroe enters the mix
College football Week 10 highlights: Washington outlasts USC, Alabama edges LSU
2023 College Football Bad Beat: Fourth-down TD sinks Michigan bettors
-
2023-24 College football bowl projections: Georgia, Oregon set for Sugar Bowl showdown?
Washington outlasts USC, 52-42, as Dillon Johnson rushes for 256 yards
2023 Heisman Trophy odds: Michael Penix Jr. favored, Bo Nix closing in
-
AP Top 25: USC drops out; Oklahoma State vaults to No. 15
College football rankings: Alabama is for real, and so is improving QB Jalen Milroe
USC fires defensive coordinator Alex Grinch
-
2023 Heisman Watch: Michael Penix Jr. dazzles; Jalen Milroe enters the mix
College football Week 10 highlights: Washington outlasts USC, Alabama edges LSU
2023 College Football Bad Beat: Fourth-down TD sinks Michigan bettors
-
2023-24 College football bowl projections: Georgia, Oregon set for Sugar Bowl showdown?
Washington outlasts USC, 52-42, as Dillon Johnson rushes for 256 yards
2023 Heisman Trophy odds: Michael Penix Jr. favored, Bo Nix closing in