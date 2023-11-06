College Football
BYU v Utah
College Football Top 25 Week 11: Predictions, betting odds & tv schedule

Published Nov. 6, 2023 1:07 p.m. ET

Ranked squads are on the Week 11 college football schedule for 20 games, including the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines playing the No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions in a Big Ten East tilt on Big Noon Kickoff on FOX.

The Wolverines are undefeated this season having won their latest matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers 41-13, while the Nittany Lions are 8-1 having dispatched the Maryland Terrapins 51-15 in their Week 10 game. 

Elsewhere on the docket, the No. 13 Utah Utes head to Seattle to take on the No. 5 Washington Huskies in a powerhouse Pac-12 showdown, while the Colorado Buffaloes look for a fifth victory when they square off against the No. 23 Arizona Wildcats

Looking for an edge in college football this jam-packed weekend? We analyze the betting odds for all the big games below.

Week 11 Betting Lines & Game Info

No. 11 Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Cavaliers

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Cardinals (-20.5)
  • Moneyline: Cardinals -1450, Cavaliers +850
  • Total: 51 points
  • Prediction: Louisville 39, Virginia 14

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Thursday, November 9
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Crimson Tide (-10.5)
  • Moneyline: Crimson Tide -425, Wildcats +330
  • Total: 48.5 points
  • Prediction: Alabama 31, Kentucky 20

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Lexington, Kentucky

No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. No. 2 Michigan Wolverines

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Wolverines (-4.5)
  • Moneyline: Wolverines -198, Nittany Lions +164
  • Total: 44 points
  • Prediction: Penn State 25, Michigan 24

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
  • Location: University Park, Pennsylvania

No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Jayhawks (-3.5)
  • Moneyline: Jayhawks -192, Red Raiders +160
  • Total: 61 points
  • Prediction: Kansas 32, Texas Tech 27

How to Watch

No. 20 Tulane Green Wave vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Green Wave (-23)
  • Moneyline: Green Wave -2100, Golden Hurricane +1100
  • Total: 53.5 points
  • Prediction: Tulane 40, Tulsa 14

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

No. 25 Liberty Flames vs. Old Dominion Monarchs

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Flames (-13.5)
  • Moneyline: Flames -600, Monarchs +440
  • Total: 59 points
  • Prediction: Liberty 37, Old Dominion 21

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Location: Lynchburg, Virginia

Colorado Buffaloes vs. No. 23 Arizona Wildcats

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Wildcats (-10)
  • Moneyline: Wildcats -410, Buffaloes +320
  • Total: 55 points
  • Prediction: Arizona 35, Colorado 23

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
  • Location: Boulder, Colorado

No. 21 James Madison Dukes vs. UConn Huskies

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Dukes (-26.5)
  • Moneyline: Dukes -3200, Huskies +1400
  • Total: 48.5 points
  • Prediction: James Madison 43, UConn 9

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Location: Harrisonburg, Virginia

No. 16 Missouri Tigers vs. No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Volunteers (-1.5)
  • Moneyline: Volunteers -118, Tigers -102
  • Total: 58.5 points
  • Prediction: Missouri 29, Tennessee 27

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Location: Columbia, Missouri

No. 4 Florida State Seminoles vs. Miami Hurricanes

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Seminoles (-14)
  • Moneyline: Seminoles -600, Hurricanes +440
  • Total: 50.5 points
  • Prediction: Florida State 38, Miami (FL) 16

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Location: Tallahassee, Florida

UCF Knights vs. No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Cowboys (-2.5)
  • Moneyline: Cowboys -135, Knights +114
  • Total: 64 points
  • Prediction: Oklahoma State 35, UCF 24

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Orlando, Florida

No. 5 Washington Huskies vs. No. 13 Utah Utes

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Huskies (-8.5)
  • Moneyline: Huskies -355, Utes +280
  • Total: 54 points
  • Prediction: Washington 32, Utah 21

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
  • Location: Seattle, Washington

No. 12 Oregon State Beavers vs. Stanford Cardinal

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Beavers (-21)
  • Moneyline: Beavers -1650, Cardinal +950
  • Total: 54 points
  • Prediction: Oregon State 37, Stanford 18

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
  • Location: Corvallis, Oregon

No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Sooners (-12)
  • Moneyline: Sooners -550, Mountaineers +410
  • Total: 58 points
  • Prediction: Oklahoma 34, West Virginia 22

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
  • Location: Norman, Oklahoma

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Bulldogs (-11)
  • Moneyline: Bulldogs -500, Rebels +380
  • Total: 59 points
  • Prediction: Georgia 30, Ole Miss 27

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Athens, Georgia

TCU Horned Frogs vs. No. 7 Texas Longhorns

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Longhorns (-10)
  • Moneyline: Longhorns -380, Horned Frogs +300
  • Total: 53 points
  • Prediction: Texas 32, TCU 21

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Location: Fort Worth, Texas

No. 18 LSU Tigers vs. Florida Gators

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Tigers (-13.5)
  • Moneyline: Tigers -650, Gators +470
  • Total: 63.5 points
  • Prediction: LSU 41, Florida 22

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Michigan State Spartans

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Buckeyes (-31.5)
  • Moneyline: Buckeyes -10000, Spartans +3000
  • Total: 47 points
  • Prediction: Ohio State 40, Michigan State 3

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Location: Columbus, Ohio

No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Duke Blue Devils

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Tar Heels (-11.5)
  • Moneyline: Tar Heels -485, Blue Devils +370
  • Total: 50.5 points
  • Prediction: Duke 27, North Carolina 24

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ACC Network
  • Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

No. 6 Oregon Ducks vs. USC Trojans

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Ducks (-14.5)
  • Moneyline: Ducks -850, Trojans +575
  • Total: 73.5 points
  • Prediction: Oregon 44, USC 27

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
  • Location: Eugene, Oregon
