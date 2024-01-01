College Football
College Football Playoff Semis odds, big bets, liabilities, notable action
College Football

College Football Playoff Semis odds, big bets, liabilities, notable action

Updated Jan. 1, 2024 7:17 p.m. ET

The College Football Playoff semifinals headline the New Year's Day bowl games.

The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines face the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in a CFP semifinal at the Rose Bowl.

Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines closed as 2.5-point favorites.

3RD 9:49
ESPN
ALA 10 · MICH 13
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
4
Alabama Crimson Tide
ALA
1
Michigan Wolverines
MICH

The No. 2 Washington Huskies will face the No. 3 Texas Longhorns in the later CFP semifinal at the Sugar Bowl.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns are a 4-point favorite.

Tue 1:45 AM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
3
Texas Longhorns
TEXAS
2
Washington Huskies
WASH

Let's dive into a plethora of betting nuggets, with insights from oddsmakers, info on where the sharp money is and a couple of the biggest bets so far.

Let's start with the big bets. It really wouldn't be a day of big games if Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale didn't make a wager.

Patrick Everson interviewed McIngvale for a story after the Houston furniture store magnate put down $1 million on the Longhorns to win the national title.

If Texas wins it all, Mattress Mack would make a $2.7 million profit ($3.7 million total payout).

Ealier today, Ben Fawkes tweeted that a bettor placed $205,500 on Alabama to win the national title back in August. If the Tide does roll, the bettor would profit $1.233 million.

The Tide seem to be popular with big bettors.

Harbaugh's Wolverines got some big bets, as well.

One bettor is banking on the defenses being the story in the Texas-Washington Sugar Bowl.

The betting public is backing the underdogs, the Tide and the Huskies.

Some bettors need a big second half from Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.

From the sportsbooks side, oddsmaker Seamus Magee of BetMGM said bettors have been backing the Crimson Tide.

"Alabama moneyline is the most popular wager and combined with significant future liability on the Tide, BetMGM needs Michigan to win," McGee said. "Washington is also popular with bettors. A Michigan-Texas title game would be good for the sportsbook."

John Murray, executive director of The SuperBook, told FOX Sports' Everson that high-dollar bettors in Las Vegas for New Year's weekend were mostly backing Michigan.

"There might be more $30,000/$40,000/$50,000 tickets on Michigan. But again, the public is so heavy on Alabama," Murray said.

Michigan tied the game against Alabama 7-7 on Blake Corum's touchdown run.

A good sign for Wolverines moneyline bettors?

Stay tuned for more action!

Follow FOX Sports for the latest on college football and other sports.

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Texas' Steve Sarkisian reflects on journey to CFP: 'We can change the narrative'

Texas' Steve Sarkisian reflects on journey to CFP: 'We can change the narrative'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes