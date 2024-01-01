College Football College Football Playoff Semis odds, big bets, liabilities, notable action Updated Jan. 1, 2024 7:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The College Football Playoff semifinals headline the New Year's Day bowl games.

The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines face the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in a CFP semifinal at the Rose Bowl.

Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines closed as 2.5-point favorites.

The No. 2 Washington Huskies will face the No. 3 Texas Longhorns in the later CFP semifinal at the Sugar Bowl.

Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns are a 4-point favorite.

Let's dive into a plethora of betting nuggets, with insights from oddsmakers, info on where the sharp money is and a couple of the biggest bets so far.

Let's start with the big bets. It really wouldn't be a day of big games if Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale didn't make a wager.

Patrick Everson interviewed McIngvale for a story after the Houston furniture store magnate put down $1 million on the Longhorns to win the national title.

If Texas wins it all, Mattress Mack would make a $2.7 million profit ($3.7 million total payout).

Ealier today, Ben Fawkes tweeted that a bettor placed $205,500 on Alabama to win the national title back in August. If the Tide does roll, the bettor would profit $1.233 million.

The Tide seem to be popular with big bettors.

Harbaugh's Wolverines got some big bets, as well.

One bettor is banking on the defenses being the story in the Texas-Washington Sugar Bowl.

The betting public is backing the underdogs, the Tide and the Huskies.

Some bettors need a big second half from Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.

From the sportsbooks side, oddsmaker Seamus Magee of BetMGM said bettors have been backing the Crimson Tide.

"Alabama moneyline is the most popular wager and combined with significant future liability on the Tide, BetMGM needs Michigan to win," McGee said. "Washington is also popular with bettors. A Michigan-Texas title game would be good for the sportsbook."

John Murray, executive director of The SuperBook, told FOX Sports' Everson that high-dollar bettors in Las Vegas for New Year's weekend were mostly backing Michigan.

"There might be more $30,000/$40,000/$50,000 tickets on Michigan. But again, the public is so heavy on Alabama," Murray said.

Michigan tied the game against Alabama 7-7 on Blake Corum's touchdown run.

A good sign for Wolverines moneyline bettors?

Stay tuned for more action!

