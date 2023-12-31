College Football Mattress Mack bets $1 million on Texas to win title: 'They're knocking on the door' Updated Dec. 31, 2023 1:38 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Yes, Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, the Houston furniture store magnate, plopped down a million bucks on Texas +270 to win the national championship. And the wager wasn't made in a glitzy casino with lots of fanfare, but rather in the dark of night from the seat of McIngvale's car.

"On Friday night, I drove to Louisiana to bet on my phone," McIngvale said. "I have an enormous passion for UT football."

The wager is certainly proof of that passion. McIngvale would profit a hefty $2.7 million, for a $3.7 million total payout, if Texas wins the championship. But the No. 3 Longhorns still have to navigate their Sugar Bowl semifinal showdown vs. No. 2 Washington on Monday night. Then, Texas has to beat the winner of No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama, who meet in the Rose Bowl, in Monday's first semifinal.

John Murray, executive director of The SuperBook, helps break down both semifinal matchups.

Public High on the Tide

As is the case with many sportsbooks in Las Vegas and nationwide, The SuperBook is drawing a sea of action on the Crimson Tide. Alabama is currently a 2-point underdog to Michigan.

"We still have a pretty one-sided ticket count. About 69% of all tickets written, on the spread and moneyline, are on Alabama," Murray said. "We've had some bigger tickets come in on Michigan, though. So, right now, we need Alabama. But there's still a long way to go.

"I think we'll need Michigan at the end because the public is so invested in Alabama."

But Murray said there are a lot of high-dollar bettors in Vegas for New Year's weekend. And to reiterate, so far, the big players are backing Michigan.

"There might be more than $30,000/$40,000/$50,000 tickets on Michigan. But again, the public is so heavy on Alabama," Murray said, while adding he's still waiting for the sharp bettors to take a position. "There are some respected groups that haven't weighed in yet. But they've been busy all bowl season."

Alabama vs. Michigan, Texas vs. Washington best bets and odds

Underdog Bettors Barking

In the Washington-Texas semifinal, the Longhorns are 4-point favorites at The SuperBook, after opening -4.5. And the action so far might surprise some of you.

"We're in an interesting position right now. We really need Texas," Murray said. "Some sharper players are on Washington -4.5, and we've got a pretty lopsided ticket count on the point spread, about 70% on Washington.

"And we've got a bad championship futures position on Washington. So right now, we're looking to be pretty big Longhorns fans in the late game."

Mattress Mack's Texas Attack

Of course, if The SuperBook – or any other operator – sees a bet the likes of which McIngvale put down Friday night, that could put a 180-degree spin on the dynamic. Mattress Mack made his bet at Caesars Sports, which has taken many of his major wagers over the years.

"That's as good a price as I'm gonna get," McIngvale said of Texas +270. "Any gambler would rather the price be higher, but it is what it is."

McIngvale was actually a member of the Texas teams that won back-to-back national titles in 1969-70, though he didn't see the field much. As he told Thoroughbred Daily News in 2019:

"I only had two problems. No. 1, I was too small. No. 2, I was too slow. The position I played was called the bench," McIngvale said.

But he's long been a first-string businessman. And like almost all of his previous big bets – mostly on his hometown Houston Astros – the $1 million wager on Texas is tied to a furniture store promotion.

So it's a win-win for McIngvale: If the Longhorns win the championship, then he pockets $2.7 million, and customers who took part in the promotion – on up to $4,000 in bedding or $6,000 in furniture – get their furniture for free.

If Texas doesn't win the title, then McIngvale loses the bet, but his business retains all those sales. McIngvale is definitely rooting for the customers, though, and of course, his Longhorns.

"They're knocking on the door. All they have to do is win two games to finish the job."

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He's based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas.

