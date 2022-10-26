College Football College football odds Week 9: How to bet Oklahoma State-Kansas State 18 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

No. 9 Oklahoma State will take its undefeated college football record into one of the toughest stadiums in the Big 12. The Cowboys face Kansas State in Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Cowboys are coming off a win over Texas where their offense racked up 535 yards. The Wildcats come into this matchup after falling to TCU 38-28 in Week 8.

Which Big 12 team gets the win this weekend — the Cowboys or the Cats?

Here's everything you need to know about Oklahoma State-Kansas State, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Kansas State -1.5 (Kansas State favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Oklahoma State covers)

Moneyline: Kansas State -125 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Oklahoma State +100 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 57 points scored by both teams combined



Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

We’re still not sure who will start at quarterback for K-State.

Adrian Martinez suffered a mysterious lower-body injury last weekend at TCU and gave way to backup Will Howard, who played well before getting knocked out of the game in the second quarter with a shoulder injury before eventually returning.

Howard is likely available this Saturday , per Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman and there’s growing hope that Martinez can go, too.

Either way, I’m fading a very battered Pokes squad in this spot. Oklahoma State was already hobbled heading into its massive comeback win at home over Texas, and the injury report is sounding even worse for this weekend.

I’ll lay this small number with K-State.

PICK: Kansas State (-1.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 1.5 points

