College football odds Week 7: Bet on Texas to blow out Oklahoma State

By Jason McIntyre

FOX Sports Betting Analyst

It's a bummer that this week's college football slate isn't necessarily overly stacked with great games, considering this column went 4-1 last week! The lone blemish came with Ole Miss, who gave up a touchdown with :00 on the clock.

The games this week feature something in college football that is impossible to quantify but matters greatly: How do you handicap 19-,20-, and 21-year old kids the week after a heartbreaking loss (think Texas) and teams going into a bye (Georgia, Auburn)? Getting into their psyche is always a challenge and falls heavily on the coaching staff to keep the players focused as we hit the midway points of the season.

With that being said, let's dig into my best bets, with odds courtesy of FOX Bet.

OKLAHOMA STATE at TEXAS (-5 at FOX Bet)

Yes, this is probably the second-best game of the weekend, even though Texas is coming off a heartbreaking loss to rival Oklahoma. The main question heading into this game is, how are the Cowboys going to keep up with the Longhorns?

By almost any metric, Texas has one of the best offenses in the country. RB Bijan Robinson, a guy we told you about very early in the season, is 3rd in the country in rushing and broke a staggering 10 tackles on just 20 carries last week. Steve Sarkisian's offense has topped 45 points three times and averages 44.5 ppg (5th in the nation).

On the flip side, the Cowboys' offense is unwatchable at times, as QB Spencer Sanders has just five TD passes in five games; Casey Thompson of Texas had five last week in the 55-48 loss to Oklahoma.

The only edge here for Oklahoma State is the bye week, so it'll come in rested with two weeks of prep to slow down this offense.

The Cowboys have four wins over FBS schools by just 5, 1, 11, and 10 points. They won't be able to keep up with the Longhorns.

PICK: Texas (-5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 5 points

AUBURN at ARKANSAS (-3.5 at FOX Bet)

Arkansas has perplexed me all season, as I've lost fading them against Texas and Ole Miss. I'm done going against Sam Pittman, who has done one of the best jobs in the country resurrecting the Razorbacks.

The offense has been dynamic behind QB KJ Jefferson who led Arkansas to 39 first downs and 676 yards of total offense last week in Oxford. Between RB Raheim Sanders and WR Treylon Burks - you can go ahead and move him up your NFL draft boards now - I don't see Auburn slowing down this offense (6.73 yards per play, 20th in the country).

In this game, Arkansas also has the "revenge" factor after last year's 30-28 loss to Auburn on a field goal in the final seconds.

Auburn has won five straight in the series. The Tigers are in the midst of a brutal 4-game stretch, which started last week getting pummeled by Georgia. They're on a bye next week before games against ranked Mississippi and Texas A&M.

Auburn's best chance will be to keep the Arkansas offense off the field behind RB Tank Bigsby, which also makes me want to play the under, which is down a tick from a high of 54 earlier this week.

The Tigers have a strong run defense - when healthy - but they have to face a Razorbacks team with 54 carries of 10+ yards, which is best in the SEC and 2nd best in the country. Auburn held Penn State to 84 yards on the ground and LSU to 33.

I'll lay the points with the Razorbacks, and take the under in this spot.

PICK: Arkansas (-3.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 3.5 points

PICK: Under 53.5 points combined by both teams at FOX Bet

KENTUCKY at GEORGIA (-22.5 at FOX Bet)

Kentucky is either the most under-the-radar undefeated team in the country or total frauds. The Wildcats have one-score wins over Missouri and South Carolina and an impressive win over Florida.

But if you dig deeper into the Gators win, you realize UK was 1-of-9 on 3rd downs, mustered just 224 yards, and had only two drives all game longer than 30 yards. A blocked field goal returned for a touchdown flipped the game, as did a 4th quarter Florida interception.

I've got to continue to ride Georgia, which has covered the last two weeks easily against tougher SEC competition, as Arkansas and Auburn are currently 18th and 20th according to FPI, respectively. Kentucky ranks 33rd, below teams like Wisconsin and Miami, which have losing records.

The Bulldogs are No. 1 by a considerable amount and feature a defense in the top five of every metric that matters.

The only mild concern for Georgia - no, the QB non-controversy isn't one; the job goes to JT Daniels when he's healthy - is that the bye weeks looms, and Kirby Smart has to protect against a tired group of college kids team coasting into a week off.

If Georgia comes to play, it wins this game easily.

PICK: Georgia (-22.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 22.5 points

Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports betting analyst, and he also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft. He joined FS1 in 2016 and has appeared on every show on the network. In 2017, McIntyre began producing gambling content on the NFL, college football and NBA for FOX Sports. He had a gambling podcast for FOX, "Coming Up Winners," in 2018 and 2019. Before arriving at FOX, he created the website The Big Lead, which he sold in 2010. You can follow him on Twitter at @jasonrmcintyre .

