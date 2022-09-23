College Football College football odds Week 4: How to bet Tulsa-Ole Miss 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Tulsa takes on Ole Miss this Saturday in a Week 4 college football showdown.

The Hurricanes are 2-1. They fell in their season opener to Wyoming 40-37 but rebounded with wins over Northern Illinois and Jacksonville State. The Rebels come into the contest with a perfect 3-0 record. Their wins came over Troy, Central Arkansas and Georgia Tech.

Will the Hurricanes storm into Mississippi and upset the Rebels, or will Ole Miss get its fourth win and keep a perfect record intact?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Tulsa and Ole Miss from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Tulsa @ No. 16 Mississippi (4 p.m. ET Saturday, SEC Network)

Point spread: Mississippi -22 (Mississippi favored to win by more than 22 points, otherwise Tulsa covers)

Moneyline: Mississippi -1667 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.60 total); Tulsa +750 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Total scoring over/under: 65.5 points scored by both teams combined

Ole Miss is 2-1 against the spread (ATS) this season, and the under has hit in two of the Rebels' three games. Ole Miss has gone 3-2 ATS and 3-2 SU against AAC opponents since 2014. Under coach Lane Kiffin, when the Rebels are favored by 20 points or more, they've gone 1-1-2 ATS and 4-0 SU.

Tulsa is 1-2 ATS this season. The Hurricanes' games have all hit the over this season. When they're underdogs by 20 points or more under coach Philip Montgomery, the Hurricanes are 10-1 ATS and 1-10 SU. Against ranked opponents under Montgomery, they are 2-16 ATS and 13-5 SU.

