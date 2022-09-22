College Football
College football odds Week 4: How to bet Iowa-Rutgers
College Football

College football odds Week 4: How to bet Iowa-Rutgers

46 mins ago

The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights for a college football, Week 4 Big Ten battle on Saturday evening.

Rutgers comes into this matchup with a perfect 3-0 record. The Knights have posted wins over Boston College, Wagner and Temple. Iowa is 2-1 ahead of this weekend's meeting. The Hawkeyes barely beat South Dakota State in Week 1 by a score of 7-3, lost to Iowa State 10-7 in Week 2 and then rebounded with a 27-0 win over Nevada last week.

Can Iowa ride the momentum of its Week 3 win, or will Rutgers remain undefeated after Saturday's showdown?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Iowa and Rutgers from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Iowa @ Rutgers (7 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Point spread: Iowa -8 (Iowa favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Rutgers covers)
Moneyline: Iowa -333 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.00 total); Rutgers +240 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $34 total)
Total scoring over/under: 34 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovoich:

How low can it go?

This is one of the lowest totals you’ll see all season and it still might not be low enough. Iowa’s offense resembles an hourglass, and it’s no secret that head coach Kirk Ferentz is content with playing the "field position game" and letting his defense take care of business.

It’s also pretty telling that Rutgers is catching over a touchdown at home despite boasting a 3-0 record. There’s no way I’m laying this number with the Hawkeyes on the highway in what should be an ugly rock fight.

There will likely be twice as many punts as touchdowns.

PICK: Under 34 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
College football odds Week 4: How to bet Florida-Tennessee
College Football

College football odds Week 4: How to bet Florida-Tennessee

45 mins ago
College football odds Week 4: How to bet Central Michigan-Penn State
College Football

College football odds Week 4: How to bet Central Michigan-Penn State

2 hours ago
What makes Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, other stars shine? Watch Week 4 like a scout
College Football

What makes Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, other stars shine? Watch Week 4 like a scout

3 hours ago
College football odds Week 4: How to bet USC-Oregon State
College Football

College football odds Week 4: How to bet USC-Oregon State

3 hours ago
College football odds Week 4: How to bet Kansas State-Oklahoma
College Football

College football odds Week 4: How to bet Kansas State-Oklahoma

4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes