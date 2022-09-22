College Football College football odds Week 4: How to bet Iowa-Rutgers 46 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights for a college football, Week 4 Big Ten battle on Saturday evening.

Rutgers comes into this matchup with a perfect 3-0 record. The Knights have posted wins over Boston College, Wagner and Temple. Iowa is 2-1 ahead of this weekend's meeting. The Hawkeyes barely beat South Dakota State in Week 1 by a score of 7-3, lost to Iowa State 10-7 in Week 2 and then rebounded with a 27-0 win over Nevada last week.

Can Iowa ride the momentum of its Week 3 win, or will Rutgers remain undefeated after Saturday's showdown?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Iowa and Rutgers from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Iowa @ Rutgers (7 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Point spread: Iowa -8 (Iowa favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Rutgers covers)

Moneyline: Iowa -333 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.00 total); Rutgers +240 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Total scoring over/under: 34 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovoich:

How low can it go?

This is one of the lowest totals you’ll see all season and it still might not be low enough. Iowa’s offense resembles an hourglass, and it’s no secret that head coach Kirk Ferentz is content with playing the "field position game" and letting his defense take care of business.

It’s also pretty telling that Rutgers is catching over a touchdown at home despite boasting a 3-0 record. There’s no way I’m laying this number with the Hawkeyes on the highway in what should be an ugly rock fight.

There will likely be twice as many punts as touchdowns.

PICK: Under 34 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

