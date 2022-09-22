College Football College football odds Week 4: How to bet Clemson-Wake Forest 25 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Clemson Tigers travel to Wake Forest to take on the Demon Deacons in a college football Week 4 showdown between ACC foes.

The Tigers and the Demon Deacons both come into this matchup undefeated. In Week 3, Clemson toppled Louisiana Tech 48-20. Wake Forest, on the other hand, barely got past Liberty, beating the Flames 37-36.

Which ACC squad gets out of Week 4 with a perfect record intact?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Clemson and Wake Forest from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 5 Clemson @ No. 21 Wake Forest (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Clemson -7 (Clemson favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Wake Forest covers)

Moneyline: Clemson -300 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Wake Forest +220 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Total scoring over/under: 56.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

Finally, the Tigers face an opponent that can score.

After breezing through Georgia Tech, Furman and Louisiana Tech, Clemson’s vaunted defense draws Wake Forest, a team that has proven it can go up and down the field with the best of ‘em in the ACC.

Wake’s attack starts and ends with future NFL quarterback Sam Hartman, who is still trying to find his rhythm after missing over a month with a blood clot heading into the season.

That said, Hartman has the weapons to keep this one interesting, and I still need to see Clemson’s offense go blow for blow in big games before I’m a believer.

PICK: Wake Forest (+7 at FOX Bet) to lose by 7 points or fewer (or win outright)

