College Football
College football odds Week 4: How to bet Clemson-Wake Forest
College Football

College football odds Week 4: How to bet Clemson-Wake Forest

25 mins ago

The Clemson Tigers travel to Wake Forest to take on the Demon Deacons in a college football Week 4 showdown between ACC foes.

The Tigers and the Demon Deacons both come into this matchup undefeated. In Week 3, Clemson toppled Louisiana Tech 48-20. Wake Forest, on the other hand, barely got past Liberty, beating the Flames 37-36.

Which ACC squad gets out of Week 4 with a perfect record intact?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Clemson and Wake Forest from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 5 Clemson @ No. 21 Wake Forest (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Clemson -7 (Clemson favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Wake Forest covers)
Moneyline: Clemson -300 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Wake Forest +220 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)
Total scoring over/under: 56.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

Finally, the Tigers face an opponent that can score.

After breezing through Georgia Tech, Furman and Louisiana Tech, Clemson’s vaunted defense draws Wake Forest, a team that has proven it can go up and down the field with the best of ‘em in the ACC.

Wake’s attack starts and ends with future NFL quarterback Sam Hartman, who is still trying to find his rhythm after missing over a month with a blood clot heading into the season.

That said, Hartman has the weapons to keep this one interesting, and I still need to see Clemson’s offense go blow for blow in big games before I’m a believer.

PICK: Wake Forest (+7 at FOX Bet) to lose by 7 points or fewer (or win outright)

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
College football odds Week 4: How to bet USC-Oregon State
College Football

College football odds Week 4: How to bet USC-Oregon State

15 mins ago
College football odds Week 4: How to bet Kansas State-Oklahoma
College Football

College football odds Week 4: How to bet Kansas State-Oklahoma

19 mins ago
College football odds Week 4: How to bet Utah-Arizona State
College Football

College football odds Week 4: How to bet Utah-Arizona State

38 mins ago
NFL odds: How sharp bettors are playing Packers-Bucs, Week 3 games
National Football League

NFL odds: How sharp bettors are playing Packers-Bucs, Week 3 games

1 hour ago
College football odds Week 4: Oregon State to cover and other best bets
College Football

College football odds Week 4: Oregon State to cover and other best bets

1 hour ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes