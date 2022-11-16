College Football College football odds Week 12: How to bet Navy-UCF 42 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Navy Midshipmen (3-7, 3-4 in AAC) will hit the road to face No. 20 UCF (8-2, 5-1 in AAC) in a Week 12 college football matchup between two American Athletic Football Conference foes.

Navy has lost four of its last five games and won't be bowl-eligible with only two games remaining, but the Midshipmen could still play spoiler to UCF's special season.

The Knights have their sights set on a conference title and a competitive bowl game. They've won three straight games, including wins against No. 22 Cincinnati and No. 21 Tulane.

Will Navy trip up UCF?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Navy and UCF, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under.

Navy at No. 20 UCF (11 a.m. ET Saturday, ESPN2)

Point spread: UCF -16.5 (UCF favored to win by more than 16.5 points, otherwise Navy covers)

Moneyline: UCF -769 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.30 total); Navy +450 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 53 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

UCF is 7-3 against the spread (ATS) and 8-2 straight up (SU) this season.

UCF is 1-2 ATS and 2-1 SU against Navy since 2017.

UCF is 11-19 ATS and 21-9 SU against AAC opponents since 2019.

Navy is 6-4 ATS and 3-7 SU this season.

The Midshipmen are 10-5 ATS and 3-12 SU as a 10 to 20-point underdog since 2019, and are 21-9 ATS and 16-14 SU against AAC opponents since 2019.

