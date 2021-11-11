College Football College football odds: How to bet Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss, point spread, more 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

No. 11 Texas A&M and No. 15 Ole Miss will be playing each other as ranked teams Saturday for the first time since 2015.

Here's everything you need to know about the college football odds for Saturday's matchup between the Aggies (7-2 overall, 4-2 SEC) and Rebels (7-2, 3-2) — the point spread, moneyline, over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all college football odds via FOX Bet).

No. 11 Texas A&M @ No. 15 Ole Miss (7 ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Texas A&M -2 (Texas A&M favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Ole Miss covers)

Moneyline: Texas A&M -125 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18 total), Ole Miss +105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 58 points scored by both teams combined

A key to this game is the health of Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, who is considered a top prospect for the NFL Draft. Corral has been dealing with a nagging ankle injury.

Corral is 182-for-272 passing (66.9 percent) for 2,527 yards, 16 touchdowns and only two interceptions this season. Corral also has 116 carries for 528 yards (4.6 yards per carry) with 10 touchdowns.

Corral was 21-for-38 passing (55.3 percent) for 231 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the 31-26 wn over Tennessee on Oct. 16.

The eye-popping stat from that game was Corral had 30 carries for 195 yards (6.5 yards per carry) with a long run of 32 yards.

FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre is worried Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin overused Corral in that game.

"He hasn't been the same player since Lane Kiffin ran him into the ground — literally — against Tennessee," McIntyre said. "It was as if Lane really wanted to beat his former team because Corral had only carried the ball more than 15 times twice in his four-year career."

Ole Miss defensive lineman Sam Williams has been dominant, ranking second in the country with a school-record 10.5 sacks. Williams has a sack in eight of the nine games this season.

Corral figures to face a stiff test against Texas A&M's defense.

Texas A&M, led by potential top-10 pick DeMarvin Leal (8.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks), ranks seventh nationally, allowing just 4.59 yards per play, McIntyre pointed out.

Stats and Trends

Texas A&M leads the all-time series, which started in 1911, 9-1 (Ole Miss vacated wins in 2014 and 2016 due to an NCAA ruling)

Texas A&M is 4-1 in games played in Oxford, Miss.

Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher is one of five active head coaches who have won a national championship.

Ole Miss ranks fourth in FBS in team sacks (33), total offense (524.2 yards per game) and first downs (241).

Ole Miss is 66-168-2 all-time against ranked opponents and 2-4 with Kiffin as coach.

Ole Miss leads the country in both fourth down attempts (35) and conversions (24).

Pick via FOX Sports' Jason McIntyre: "This game features a tricky, curious line. It's almost as if someone knows something about the health of potential No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Ole Miss QB Matt Corral.

"The 30 rushes Corral had in that game seem to have broken him. Corral's passing numbers were way down against LSU and Auburn. This isn't the same dynamic offense we saw against Louisville and Arkansas.

"At minus-2, give me the Aggies."

PICK: Texas A&M (-2 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 2 points

