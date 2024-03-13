College Football Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's best 2024 Heisman futures bets Updated Mar. 13, 2024 11:23 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

March is here, which means one thing for college football diehards: Spring football has arrived!

And with the ceremonial start of the 2024 season already underway across many campuses, there is no better time to start thinking about the next Heisman Trophy winner.

When it comes to betting, I already like three guys to sprinkle some money on.

One is a strong contender, another is a guy getting great odds if he can simply stay healthy and one is a long shot that can surprise if his team lives up to the hype.

So, let's dive into the trio of candidates.

Carson Beck, Georgia +700

Beck opened as co-favorite with Quinn Ewers at Circa, but a lot of the names at the top of the oddsboard leave quite a bit to be desired in my opinion. That’s why I’ll take Beck at 7-1.

Georgia is going to open the season No. 1 or No. 2 in the polls, and Beck will have plenty of weapons at his disposal, even without Brock Bowers.

In his first season as the starter, Beck hit on 72% of his passes last year and certainly looked better and more poised as the year went on.

Georgia will be in the discussion all season long, thus Beck will be in the discussion all season long.

PICK: Carson Beck (+700) to win Heisman (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Jalon Daniels, Kansas +5000

The biggest question with Daniels is, can he stay healthy?

Daniels played only three games last year. He also missed four games in 2022 and six in 2021. So there’s little track record to say he can play 12 games.

In 2022, Daniels averaged 270 total yards per game, threw 18 touchdowns and ran for seven more in nine games.

The talent and scheme is there. And it's not like the Big 12 has any giants that Lance Leipold’s team should fear.

Is this a wager I expect to win? No. But with uncertainty atop the oddsboard and the temptation of Daniels putting up big numbers, I’ll bite.

PICK: Jalon Daniels (+5000) to win Heisman (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech +25000

I have to get involved at this number.

The Virginia Tech QB (and team) has a bunch of hype entering 2024, with a 41-20 rout of Tulane in a rain-soaked bowl game having a lot to do with that optimism.

In that game, Drones ran for 176 yards on nearly nine yards a carry. Only five QBs accounted for more rushing yards than Drones last year, one of which being Heisman winner Jayden Daniels.

Much like the Big 12, the ACC is in a bit of a transitional period, so we might not know exactly where teams fit in. With non-conference games at Vanderbilt, vs. Marshall, at Old Dominion and vs. Rutgers, there is a chance Tech could be 4-0 headed to Miami.

VT also misses FSU and hosts Clemson, so the schedule sets up for a potentially big season if Drones and the pieces from last year's solid finish continue to improve.

PICK: Kyron Drones (+25000) to win Heisman (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

