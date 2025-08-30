College Football
Michigan Beats New Mexico in QB Bryce Underwood's Debut
Updated Aug. 30, 2025 11:26 p.m. ET

Justice Haynes ran for 159 yards and three touchdowns and Bryce Underwood threw a touchdown pass, leading No. 14 Michigan to a season-opening 34-17 win over New Mexico on Saturday night.

The Wolverines built an early cushion after Haynes scored on 56- and 5-yard touchdown runs in the first quarter. The transfer from Alabama had a 59-yard run that set up his 1-yard score to give Michigan a 17-point lead early in the fourth.

Underwood, the fourth freshman to start at quarterback in program history, was 21 of 31 for 251 yards with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Marlin Kelin late in the first half to restore a two-touchdown lead.

The Lobos converted a fourth down and scored a touchdown on a trick play, sending a direct snap to running back D.J. McKinney to set up a 9-yard touchdown pass to Dorian Thomas. They recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and kicked a field goal to move within 17-10 late in the first half.

New Mexico pulled within 10 points late in the third quarter when Jack Layne lobbed a 3-yard pass to Thomas.

The Lobos had a shot a shot to get closer early in the fourth, but Layne threw a pass up for grabs over the deep middle of the field and Brandyn Hillman intercepted it. Haynes scored his third touchdown on the ensuing drive, and then Layne threw another ill-advised pass that was picked off at the Michigan 3 to seal the defeat.

Layne, an Idaho transfer, was 31 of 47 for 208 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

The takeaway

New Mexico: Jason Eck is the school's third coach in three years and his debut should give players and coaches confidence that they can compete in the Mountain West Conference.

Michigan: Underwood showed his arm strength and touch while avoiding costly mistakes as he joined Rick Leach (1975), Chad Henne (2004) and Tate Forcier (2009) as freshmen to start at quarterback for the Wolverines.

Sign of the times

Advertising was on display inside Michigan Stadium for the first time. Allstate's logo appeared on the netting behind goal posts on one end of the field.

Up next

New Mexico hosts Idaho State next Saturday.

Michigan plays at Oklahoma next Saturday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

