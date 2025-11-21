Big Ten College Football Matchup: How to Watch No. 11 BYU vs. Cincinnati

The No. 11 BYU Cougars will seek to improve their odds at the College Football Playoff as they meet the Cincinnati Bearcats in Week 13 of the 2025 season.

Here's pertinent information about the Big 12 matchup.

When does the game start?

"Big Noon Kickoff" will commence live from Nippert Stadium at 10 a.m. ET. The game will kickoff later in the day at 8:00 p.m. ET.

How can I watch?

The game can be watched on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Where is the game being played?

The game will take place at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, home of the Bearcats.

What are the two teams' records?

BYU enters Week 13 with a 9-1 overall record, and ranked second in the Big 12 after going 6-1 in conference play. The program ranks fourth in the Big 12 in scoring offense (34.1 PPG) and third in scoring defense (17.8 PPG).

Cincinnati is 7-3 overall with a 5-2 record in Big 12 play, good enough to earn a No. 6 spot in the conference standings.

Who are the standouts for both teams?

Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 2,117 passing yards and 10th in passing touchdowns (13). The standout freshman will lead an offense that includes running back LJ Martin, who ranks second in the Big 12 with 912 rushing yards, and wide receiver Chase Roberts, whose 702 yards ranks fifth in the conference. The contest, BYU's first in Cincy since 2016, will go a long way in improving the Cougars' CFP hopes and a spot in the Big 12 championship game.

As for the Bearcats, redshirt junior QB Brendan Sorsby and the defense will have their work cut out for them against the hungry Cougars. Sorsby is fifth in the Big 12 with 2,218 passing yards, and fourth with 22 TDs. The Bearcats rank third in the conference in scoring offense (34.4) while the defense ranks seventh in points allowed (22.7).

