Big Noon Saturday: Top storylines to watch for in four must-see matchups

You know college football season is just around the corner when kickoff dates are set.

On Thursday, FOX Sports announced a couple of high-profile matchups that will appear in the "Big Noon Saturday" slot this season.

Week 1 begins with the ultimate opening-weekend showdown between Texas and Ohio State, which will likely be a preseason top-five matchup at The Horseshoe. In Week 2, Iowa visits Iowa State in the annual Cy-Hawk Trophy rivalry on Sept. 6. In Week 3, defending Big Ten champion Oregon visits Northwestern on Sept. 13. And then, the final week of the regular season, "Big Noon Saturday" will be live from Ann Arbor for "The Game" between Michigan and Ohio State. The Buckeyes are the reigning national champions, but can they end the Wolverines' winning streak in this rivalry?

Here is a look at what to watch for in those matchups:

Week 1: Texas at Ohio State (Aug. 30 on FOX)

After waiting patiently on the bench for two years, it’s finally Arch Manning’s turn to be the starting quarterback at Texas. He offers a different skill set from his predecessor, Quinn Ewers, which will inevitably open up the playbook for coach Steve Sarkisian. But while the Longhorns are set at QB, Ohio State is not. There’s a battle brewing in Columbus between Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz, while true freshman Tavien St. Clair is waiting in the wings. Don’t be surprised if we don’t know who comes out on top until these teams are running out of their respective tunnels on Aug. 30.

Of course, there’s plenty more intrigue surrounding this game. It’s a Cotton Bowl rematch – the Buckeyes beat the Longhorns in the College Football Playoff semifinal in January to book their trip to the national championship, which they won. And while plenty of star players have moved on to the NFL from both teams, there are plenty of guys returning who played in that game. Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and safety Caleb Downs are widely considered to be the best offensive and defensive players in the country this year.

Texas enters this season having made consecutive CFP semifinals and is hungry to win its first national championship since Vince Young was in Austin. Sarkisian has the depth to do it, and beating Ohio State on the road to open the season would be a nice early résumé booster. Ohio State, meanwhile, might look different than it did a year ago, but Ryan Day still has a strong roster that could make a CFP run.

Week 2: Iowa at Iowa State (Sept. 6 on FOX)

Rocco Becht #3 and the Iowa State Cyclones will take on in-state rival Iowa on Sept. 6 on FOX. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Last year, Iowa State kicker Kyle Konrardy nailed a 54-yard field goal with five seconds left to lift his team to a 20-19 win over rival Iowa at Kinnick Stadium. So, it’s safe to say that the Hawkeyes will be seeking revenge in this year’s Cy-Hawk game.

For the Cyclones, Rocco Becht is back at quarterback after a solid sophomore year. He completed 59% of his passes for 3,505 yards and 25 touchdowns with nine interceptions last season. He was rumored to be interested in transferring to Tennessee this offseason, but then publicly stated his commitment to the Cyclones.

Becht helped lead the team to a historic 11-3 record which culminated in a trip to the Big 12 championship game – the program’s second-ever appearance. Though they were embarrassed by Arizona State, 45-19, Matt Campbell’s team responded a few weeks later by defeating then-No. 13 Miami, 42-41, in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Becht was named MVP.

Meanwhile, Iowa has a new QB this year in South Dakota State transfer Mark Gronowski, who comes to Iowa City as a two-time FCS national champion. He had shoulder surgery this offseason, but told reporters in April that he’s recovering and expects to be "100 percent" and ready to go by June 1. Elsewhere on the roster, the Hawkeyes are working to reload after losing a chunk of starters from both sides of the ball. This includes replacing last year’s Big Ten leading rusher, Kaleb Johnson (now with the Pittsburgh Steelers), who ran for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2024. Keep an eye on sophomore Kamari Moulton to be that guy.

Oregon at Northwestern (Sept. 13 on FOX)

Dante Moore and the defending Big Ten champion Oregon Ducks will battle Northwestern in Week 3 on FOX. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

The most intriguing part of Oregon’s team will be how quarterback Dante Moore progresses in his first year as the Ducks’ starter. Moore, who transferred from UCLA ahead of last season, sat on the bench all of 2024 while learning under Heisman Trophy finalist Dillon Gabriel. It will help him to have various offensive weapons, including Florida State transfer receiver Malik Benson, which will soften the blow of losing Tez Johnson to the NFL. Oregon also has the fifth-best transfer class, according to 247 Sports.

Quarterback is also one of the more interesting storylines for Northwestern with the arrival of SMU transfer Preston Stone. He was the Mustangs' starter to begin last season until he lost his job to Kevin Jennings, who led the program to the CFP. Stone stayed at SMU through the playoff, however, and brings that experience to a Wildcats' offense that struggled mightily last season, ranking 130 out of 134 teams. On the other side of the ball, Moore will have to keep an eye out for defensive end Aidan Hubbard, who has 13 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss in three seasons.

Ohio State at Michigan (Nov. 29 on FOX)

Ohio State will take on Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 29 on FOX (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

Ohio State might have won the national championship last year, but they have also lost four straight years to archrival Michigan. And while there’s a contingent of fans who are happy the Buckeyes won a title, there’s another that won’t be satisfied until they beat the Wolverines again.

Last year was the year to do it – Michigan’s roster was depleted after winning the national championship, while Ohio State had NFL-ready talent delay going pro just to come back to Columbus in order to win The Game and a national title. This year, the programs are more evenly matched and both will have new starting QBs. At Michigan, early signs point to No.1-ranked recruit Bryce Underwood. He will be coached by new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, who worked with Drake Maye at North Carolina. At Ohio State, all eyes are on Sayin and Kienholz, and their new OC, Brian Hartline.

Both teams have to reload defensively, though both have bright spots in the secondary. Ohio State has Downs, while Michigan has Rod Moore, who returns after missing all of last season with a knee injury.

