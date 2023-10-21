College Football
Big Noon Kickoff: Best signs from Ohio State vs. Penn State
College Football

Updated Oct. 21, 2023 1:34 p.m. ET

FOX Sports' "Big Noon Kickoff" returned to Columbus, Ohio for one of the biggest college football games of the year, as No. 3 Ohio State hosted No. 7 Penn State in a clash of Big Ten rivals.

Buckeye fans are no stranger to the spotlight, and they once again brought the energy with some creative signs ahead of the game. Not to be outdone, the Nittany Lions brought the same energy to the Ohio State Stadium.

There were many signs throwing shade at Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh. As fans see it, Harbaugh has been stealing "Big Noon Kickoff" signs.

And Wendy's once again gave out $500 to a sign that had a good roast of the Nittany Lions offense.

Check out some of the other best signs are "Big Noon Kickoff" crew saw during an epic morning outside Ohio Stadium!

College Football
Ohio State Buckeyes
Penn State Nittany Lions

