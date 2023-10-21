College Football Big Noon Kickoff: Best signs from Ohio State vs. Penn State Updated Oct. 21, 2023 1:34 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

FOX Sports' "Big Noon Kickoff" returned to Columbus, Ohio for one of the biggest college football games of the year, as No. 3 Ohio State hosted No. 7 Penn State in a clash of Big Ten rivals.

Buckeye fans are no stranger to the spotlight, and they once again brought the energy with some creative signs ahead of the game. Not to be outdone, the Nittany Lions brought the same energy to the Ohio State Stadium.

[Big Noon Live: Everything to know ahead of Penn State vs. Ohio State]

There were many signs throwing shade at Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh. As fans see it, Harbaugh has been stealing "Big Noon Kickoff" signs.

[Bruce Feldman: Could Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan for the NFL?]

And Wendy's once again gave out $500 to a sign that had a good roast of the Nittany Lions offense.

Check out some of the other best signs are "Big Noon Kickoff" crew saw during an epic morning outside Ohio Stadium!

