College Football
Could Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan at end of season?
College Football

Could Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan at end of season?

Published Oct. 21, 2023 12:09 p.m. ET

No. 2 Michigan announced Friday that it had suspended low-level football program employee Connor Stalions pending the conclusion of an NCAA investigation into Stalions' alleged practice of stealing the play-calling signals of opponents during games.

A person who has been briefed on the allegations against Michigan confirmed to The Associated Press that the investigation is focused on Stalions and whether he was involved in sending people to the games of Michigan’s opponents to take videos of teams using sideline signals. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no one was authorized to speak publicly about the NCAA’s investigation.

[Michigan suspends staffer amid allegations of sign-stealing]

On Saturday, College Football Insider Bruce Feldman stopped by the "Big Noon Kickoff" set to give more details on the story, saying that Stalions, a retired captain in the Marine Corps and a graduate of the Naval Academy, had a very strong reputation inside the Michigan program in terms of his ability, "an uncanny knack for being able to decode opponents' signals."

ADVERTISEMENT

As for Jim Harbaugh, the Michigan coach issued a statement saying he didn't have any knowledge about the allegations.

"I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment," Harbaugh said. "I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action."

Feldman pointed out, however, that Harbaugh "would still be responsible for his staffers committing violations even if it can't be proven that he had knowledge of it beforehand."

Feldman continued: "Some sources told me yesterday that they found it sort of interesting that the NCAA has been so public in this stage of the investigation, meaning that maybe they feel like they have very strong evidence."

Bruce Feldman gives an update on Jim Harbaugh and the sign-stealing allegations at Michigan

Bruce Feldman gives an update on Jim Harbaugh and the sign-stealing allegations at Michigan

Harbaugh has already been in hot water with the NCAA for alleged recruiting violations made during the COVID-19 pandemic, having served a self-imposed three-game suspension this season. Given that, plus the fact that NCAA investigations typically take a long time to sort themselves out, Feldman wondered if Harbaugh might look to leave Michigan for the NFL after the conclusion of the 2023 season.

"There's been talk of him possibly getting an extension," Feldman said, "don't be surprised if Jim Harbaugh leaves at the end of the season and jumps to the NFL if he can make it happen."

The Wolverines (7-0) play at Michigan State on Saturday. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Steelers activate former Pro Bowl receiver Diontae Johnson

Steelers activate former Pro Bowl receiver Diontae Johnson

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes