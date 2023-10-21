College Football Could Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan at end of season? Published Oct. 21, 2023 12:09 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

No. 2 Michigan announced Friday that it had suspended low-level football program employee Connor Stalions pending the conclusion of an NCAA investigation into Stalions' alleged practice of stealing the play-calling signals of opponents during games.

A person who has been briefed on the allegations against Michigan confirmed to The Associated Press that the investigation is focused on Stalions and whether he was involved in sending people to the games of Michigan’s opponents to take videos of teams using sideline signals. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no one was authorized to speak publicly about the NCAA’s investigation.

On Saturday, College Football Insider Bruce Feldman stopped by the "Big Noon Kickoff" set to give more details on the story, saying that Stalions, a retired captain in the Marine Corps and a graduate of the Naval Academy, had a very strong reputation inside the Michigan program in terms of his ability, "an uncanny knack for being able to decode opponents' signals."

As for Jim Harbaugh, the Michigan coach issued a statement saying he didn't have any knowledge about the allegations.

"I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment," Harbaugh said. "I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action."

Feldman pointed out, however, that Harbaugh "would still be responsible for his staffers committing violations even if it can't be proven that he had knowledge of it beforehand."

Feldman continued: "Some sources told me yesterday that they found it sort of interesting that the NCAA has been so public in this stage of the investigation, meaning that maybe they feel like they have very strong evidence."

Bruce Feldman gives an update on Jim Harbaugh and the sign-stealing allegations at Michigan

Harbaugh has already been in hot water with the NCAA for alleged recruiting violations made during the COVID-19 pandemic, having served a self-imposed three-game suspension this season. Given that, plus the fact that NCAA investigations typically take a long time to sort themselves out, Feldman wondered if Harbaugh might look to leave Michigan for the NFL after the conclusion of the 2023 season.

"There's been talk of him possibly getting an extension," Feldman said, "don't be surprised if Jim Harbaugh leaves at the end of the season and jumps to the NFL if he can make it happen."

The Wolverines (7-0) play at Michigan State on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

