College Football No. 2 Michigan suspends staffer after NCAA launches investigating into allegations of sign-stealing Published Oct. 20, 2023 4:48 p.m. ET

No. 2 Michigan announced Friday that it has suspended a low-level football program employee a day after disclosing it is under NCAA investigation for allegedly stealing the play-calling signals used by Wolverines opponents.

Athletic director Warde Manuel issued a one-sentence statement saying that Connor Stalions had been suspended with pay pending the conclusion of the NCAA investigation. Stalions had not been previously identified by the school but was named in an ESPN report alleging he is a key figure in the probe.

The Wolverines (7-0), who started their season with coach Jim Harbaugh serving a university-imposed three-game suspension for a still unresolved NCAA infractions case, play at Michigan State on Saturday. Harbaugh on Thursday denied any knowledge or involvement in plotting to steal signs.

"I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment," Harbaugh said. "I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action."

Michigan is coming off two straight playoff appearances under Harbaugh and is currently tied with No. 1 Georgia as the odds-on favorite to win the national title, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The NCAA does not have rules specifically against stealing signs, but since 1994 has prohibited in-person advanced scouting of opponents and using electronic equipment to record an opponents' signals. There are also bylaws prohibiting unsportsmanlike or unethical activities.

